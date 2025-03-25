Report: Russell Wilson Signing With Giants

Russell Wilson is headed to New York. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X, Wilson is officially leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing a contract with the New York Giants.

ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for… pic.twitter.com/ZjjOz0U7bl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

According to Schefter, Wilson had been in discussions with the Browns, Steelers, and Giants. The deal is worth up to $21 million and includes $10.5 million guaranteed.

We will see the exact contract details in a few days, which will determine the Steelers’ projected compensatory draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If it is incentive-laden and that base salary is low, that will probably be a fifth-round comp pick per OTC’s projections on similar contracts. If he manages to get the full $21 million, that would likely be a third-round comp pick in return.

The Giants confirmed this move via their team account on X.

Reports: We have agreed to terms with QB Russell Wilson, pending a physical Details: https://t.co/KP8VHCFIoQ pic.twitter.com/857xhApk9x — New York Giants (@Giants) March 25, 2025

With the Steelers’ interest in retaining him lukewarm throughout free agency, the Giants were considered Wilson’s most likely landing spot. However, both Pittsburgh and New York made serious plays for Aaron Rodgers, who remains unsigned. With the Giants recently signing Jameis Winston as well, they should now firmly be out of the Rodgers sweepstakes.

Late in the first week of free agency, Wilson began making free-agent visits. He first met with the Cleveland Browns and then with the Giants, though he left both without a contract in hand.

It’s the second-straight season the Giants showed interest in Wilson. After being released by the Denver Broncos in 2024, Wilson visited New York before flying to Pittsburgh and inking a one-year deal. New York was left with starting Daniel Jones, who continued to struggle and was released mid-way through the year. The Giants slogged through the rest of the year, trotting out Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle as New York lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were the last viable starters in a weak quarterback market. Sam Darnold inked a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, while Justin Fields left Pittsburgh to take a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets.

Entering the season as the Steelers’ starter, Wilson suffered a calf injury pushing a blocking sled on the eve of training camp, limiting him throughout the summer. He aggravated it three days before Pittsburgh’s regular season opener, holding him out of the first six games. Swapped in for Fields in Week 7, Wilson initially brought juice to the offense and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 10-3 start. That included a win over the Giants, with Wilson completing 20 of 28 passes for 278 yards and one touchdown in the 26-18 Steelers’ victory.

But the team collapsed the rest of the way, with the offense scoring no more than 17 points in their final five games, including a playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. No element of the roster played well, but Wilson increased his turnovers, sacks, and overall mistakes.

Losing Wilson officially means Pittsburgh won’t return any of their 2024 quarterbacks. Wilson, Fields, and even third-stringer Kyle Allen signed elsewhere, the latter taking a deal with the Detroit Lions. It’s the second-straight year the Steelers have completely retooled their quarterback room, though Mason Rudolph is a familiar face following a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans.