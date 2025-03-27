Report: Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan Attend Texas Pro Day

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan reportedly attended the Texas Longhorns’ Pro Day on Tuesday. Both were included on Sportskeeda Tony Pauline’s long list of decision-makers who made the trip to watch a large number of highly-touted prospects.

Interestingly, neither Tomlin nor Khan were spotted despite the Longhorns’ workout being broadcast for three hours on SEC Network. Nor did any reporters in attendance make note of either man showing up. Given how visible Tomlin is in recognition and his on-field presence, often standing front-and-center for drills, it makes for the quietest Pro Day trip he’s ever made.

Yesterday, Pauline noted teams made quick exits from Austin to Columbus to catch yesterday’s Ohio State Pro Day. Perhaps Tomlin and Khan didn’t attend the workout and were more interested in the dinner to get to know prospects off the field, a key factor in the team’s decision-making process. We spotted South area scout Chris Watts attending the workout. Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith attended Thursday’s Notre Dame Pro Day.

Per Pauline, the Steelers met with four prospects the night before, including QB Quinn Ewers. DL Vernon Broughton, S Andrew Mukuba, and CB Jahdae Barron joined him. Pittsburgh also held a formal Combine interview with Ewers, suggesting they’re doing serious homework on him ahead of next month’s draft.

The No. 1 recruit in the country coming out of high school, Ewers began his career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas. A three-year starter, Ewers threw for over 9,100 yards and 68 touchdowns to 24 interceptions, leading the program to a deep playoff run in 2024.

He’s competing with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Ohio State’s Will Howard, and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord to be selected first on Day Two of next month’s draft.

In our scouting report, we praised Ewers for his quick release, plus footwork and anticipation. We knocked him for average arm strength, inconsistent deep ball accuracy, and poor decision-making when under pressure. We concluded:

“Ewers has a lot of development to do as a pocket passer to become a good second-string quarterback at the next level. I love his confidence and accuracy throwing to the middle of the field, which is rare to find in a lot of QB rooms. He needs to improve his 3-level accuracy outside the numbers and try and improve his frame, specifically his lower body. He will have a lot of learning to do as a backup to learn NFL offenses, because it felt like the offense was gimmicky due to his limitations.

The way he deals with pressure will not allow him to survive in the NFL, and he needs to stick in the pocket and get through all progressions in a true drop back setting. His limited athletic ability and average arm strength make it hard for him to spray the ball across the field. My player comp for him is Drew Lock.”

We gave him a fifth-round grade. Mock Draft Database projects him as a third rounder based on aggregate mock drafts.

In addition to Ewers, the Longhorns offer plenty of other draftable prospects. WRs Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond are a solid duo. Golden is a potential first round pick who had a great playoff run. Bond had a disappointing 2024 season but had a strong 2023 with Alabama, catching 48 passes for nearly 700 yards.

Texas has two defensive linemen who could be on the Steelers’ radar. Alfred Collins is a massive body at 6055, 332 pounds with 34 5/8-inch arms. Production was light with 18 TFLs and 7 sacks across five seasons but his flashes are impressive. Fellow lineman Vernon Broughton can stuff the run but has questions as a pass rusher, though he broke out with four sacks in 2024.

OT Kelvin Banks Jr. and CB Jahdae Barron are two likely first-round selections. Pittsburgh won’t be in the market for Banks but Barron is an outside/nickel with plus athleticism, running 4.39 at the Combine, and was named All-American after intercepting five passes in 2024.

Other notable prospects include OT Cameron Williams and S Andrew Mukuba, while TE Gunnar Helm and C Jake Majors could be drafted on Day Three. Helm will look for a strong Pro Day after twisting his ankle at the Combine and running a poor 4.84-40. RB Jaydon Blue could also garner Day Three consideration, a true home run hitter with sub 4.4 speed.

