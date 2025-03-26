Report: J.J. Watt To Join CBS Broadcast Booth, Work With Ian Eagle

Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt will work as the game analyst on CBS’ No. 2 broadcast team, per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. J.J. is the brother of Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt and former Steelers FB Derek Watt.

J.J. Watt previously worked in the studio on The NFL Today, the CBS pregame show that also features former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Watt called one game this past season, the Steelers-Chiefs Week 17 game on Christmas Day for Netflix. Now, he’ll be doing it full-time, working with the seasoned Eagle.

Eagle’s previous partner, Charles Davis, will replace Gary Danielson doing college football after Danielson retires following the upcoming season, per Marchand. Last season, the Eagle-Davis duo called four Steelers games, with Eagle also calling the Christmas Day game, so he worked five total Steelers games in 2024.

With J.J. joining the broadcast booth, there’s a good chance he’ll call at least one, and probably multiple, of T.J.’s games next season. In the Week 17 broadcast, he provided previously unknown info that his brother was dealing with a thumb injury that he said was worse than the ankle injury he suffered at the end of Pittsburgh’s Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That game, while it didn’t go in the Steelers’ favor, was a strong broadcast debut for J.J., who didn’t show any favoritism toward his brother and multiple times complimented the Kansas City game plan and OT Jawaan Taylor for keeping T.J. at bay.

It’s becoming increasingly common for former players to jump into the top seats for network broadcast teams. Greg Olsen was the No. 2 at FOX and spent one season in the top chair before being replaced by Tom Brady. Tony Romo was immediately on the No. 1 CBS team when he entered the broadcast ranks, working alongside Jim Nantz, and now J.J. will be on the No. 2 CBS team along with Eagle.

It has yet to be announced who, if anyone, will replace J.J. Watt on The NFL Today.