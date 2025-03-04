Report: Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel Has Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly forming their list of 30 pre-draft visitors, often the strongest sign of interest in a prospect. Fresh off an elite NFL Combine performance, Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel has a visit scheduled with Pittsburgh, according to the @_MLFootball Twitter/X account.

Noel wasn’t on our list of the 30 known formal interviews Pittsburgh conducted at the Combine but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers met with him.

At 5102, 194 pounds, what Noel lacks in size he makes up for in athleticism. At the Combine, he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash and jumped out of the building – 41.5 inches in the vertical and 11’2″ in the broad. His agility numbers were strong, a 4.17-second short shuttle and 6.82 three-cone. Noel even showed off his strength in the weight room, leading all wideouts with 23 reps on the bench press.

Breaking out in 2024, Noel finished with 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging an excellent 15.3 yards on 13 punt returns. He had five 100-yard performances in 2024, including an 8/167/2 line against Kansas last October.

In our scouting report, Jonathan Heitritter praised Noel for his ability to accelerate and decelerate, play bigger than listed to make combat catches, and track and adjust to off-target throws. Negatively, he knocked him for struggling beating press coverage and wondered if he’d only be a slot receiver at the next level. He concluded:

“Jaylin Noel is an undersized, yet polished prospect who can make plays all over the field from the slot, winning quickly as a route runner on short and intermediate concepts while also being able to stretch the field and win jump balls down the field, too. He is best suited for the slot at the next level, but his route running savvy and his body control and athleticism should help him contribute early for whatever team drafts him.”

He gave Noel a second-round grade with a comp to Los Angeles Chargers WR Ladd McConkey.

Pittsburgh has a clear need at wide receiver and as general manager Omar Khan outlined, a need to add playmakers. Noel’s college production and testing suggests he can be a big-play receiver at the next level. He’s currently projected to be drafted in the third round, which is right around the sweet spot where the Steelers prefer to draft the position.

