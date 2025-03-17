Report: FB Kyle Juszczyk Turned Down More Money From Steelers To Re-Sign With 49ers

The Pittsburgh Steelers put their best foot forward to sign FB Kyle Juszczyk. But in the end, he decided to stick with the San Francisco 49ers, the team he’s played for the bulk of his career even if it was the club that had cut him just days earlier. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the Steelers made a better overall offer for Juszczyk than the 49ers.

“A source said Juszczyk took less than what the Pittsburgh Steelers were offering to return to San Francisco,” Wagoner wrote over the weekend.

It’s important to note the overall value of a contract isn’t the only driving factor. Reportedly, the 49ers’ offer of two-years, $8 million is nearly completely guaranteed. It’s not known what Pittsburgh’s offer was, but odds are, the guarantees weren’t as impressive. As Dave Bryan noted, the 49ers’ deal also included incentives, an element the Steelers don’t offer in contracts.

Maybe the Steelers offered more in total value, but I am willing to bet the 49ers offered more fully guaranteed. Steelers also don't like doing incentives. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/rVExHnxw08 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 17, 2025

By staying in San Francisco, Juszczyk remains in an offense that’s served him well. Signing there after leaving the Baltimore Ravens for the 2017 season, Juszczyk has made eight Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team to become the best fullback of his era. A chess piece who can block, catch, and run, he is a perfect fit in Kyle Shanahan’s West Coast system. A throwback player in the mold of a John L. Williams or Larry Centers.

Staying put also meant not needing to relocate family late in his career. Signing with Pittsburgh would’ve required a cross-country trip, leaving family and friends. Kristin Juszczyk was clearly overjoyed to avoid the move, sharing this video on Instagram shortly after her husband re-signed with the 49ers.

“This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay. We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!!”

With limited other fullback options, the Steelers may again go without one for Arthur Smith’s offense. If he makes the roster, perhaps Connor Heyward assumes a part-time role there. Or maybe an undrafted free agent makes his case to claim a roster spot in training camp. But it won’t be Juszczyk, who intends to finish his career in San Fran.