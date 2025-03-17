Report: DL Isaiahh Loudermilk Returning To Steelers On One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bringing back DL Isaiahh Loudermilk on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on X.
Part of the team’s 2021 draft class and a prospect the team traded up for, Loudermilk became a rotational base defensive end during his Steelers career. In four years with Pittsburgh, he appeared in 58 games, starting five, and recording 63 tackles with one sack. Active for all 17 games in 2024, he posted 17 tackles and one pass deflection across 222 defensive snaps.
He joins Daniel Ekuale as the latest defensive linemen to sign contracts with the Steelers.