Redundancy? Tomlin Brushes Aside Concerns Over Pickens, Metcalf’s Styles 

After acquiring D.K. Metcalf, lots of questions began to arise about the potential fit with the Steelers. Specifically, when it pertains to George Pickens.

Both players rank about the top of the league in terms of being big, physical receivers who can threaten defenses vertically. Pickens does offer more in terms of contested catches, but overall they both like to win the same way with the same types of routes.

Mike Tomlin doesn’t see it that way. Per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com, Tomlin addressed the potential fit concerns with the two receivers, not seeming convinced that they are entirely the same.

“DK is a big man. GP is tall. There’s a difference,” Tomlin said via Lolley.

From purely a size perspective, this is undoubtedly true. Pickens is 6’3, 200 pounds, plenty big enough to play receiver in the NFL. Metcalf, however, is built like a bodybuilder. He stands 6’4, 235 pounds without a shred of body fat on him. On top of that, he’s a blazer too, running 4.33 in the 40-yard dash.

Where Metcalf’s size shows up the most in his game is blocking, routinely trying to out-physical receivers. While he did receive his share of 50-50 balls opportunities last season, Metcalf wasn’t very effective. According to PFF, he caught just 36.6-percent of the contested catches thrown his way, which ranked 74th among all receivers. Instead, acting as a pseudo-Tyreek Hill speed threat has been more often how he has won.

Last season, on targets of 20-plus yards, Metcalf had the most receptions, the fourth-most receiving yards, and the second-most receiving touchdowns.

Interestingly enough, Pickens also struggled last year in contested catches, converting just 37-percent of his chances. Funny enough, the only player with a similar sample size to have a lower contested catch percentage is Metcalf. Still, Pickens’ NFL career has shown him to win combat moments in ways other receivers – including Metcalf – can’t.

It’s something we noted in our film room of Metcalf shortly after the trade.

“Metcalf wins vertically with his speed and ability to stack cornerbacks over the top. It’s a different compared to George Pickens who plays it like a power forward, leaping above a defender to grab a rebound. Metcalf wins the track meet.”

Either way, both players get their money off of big plays, something the Steelers are surely searching for with the acquisition. Hopefully, Arthur Smith can unlock more opportunities for Metcalf to use his frame to the team’s advantage in 2025.