Recent Account Of Roman Wilson Not Concerning, Steelers Beat Writer Says

In recounting the rookie season of Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson, Bob Labriola wrote that the team “at no point” had “a legitimate level of confidence” that he “understood the offense and his responsibilities within it to the degree that would allow him to execute it at game speed during the stretch run of an NFL regular season”.

Such a description raised alarm bells for many Steelers fans, given that Wilson was a third-round pick. Amid a series of injuries, he played five snaps in one game and was hardly heard from again. Mark Kaboly doesn’t believe that such a characterization, however, is anything alarming.

While Kaboly acknowledged that the Steelers’ confidence in Roman Wilson last season was probably low, he said on 93.7 The Fan that on a scale from one to five of concern, it’s a one. “That tends to happen a lot of times with rookies, then they figure it out after a year. So I wouldn’t worry too much”.

That, too, was my reaction to Labriola’s description. While it explains why the Steelers were in no rush to get Roman Wilson on the field last year, it has nothing to do with next year. In earlier years, it would have been a minor miracle to even see a Steelers rookie on the field.

While the Steelers play their rookies now, they still limit those dealing with injuries like Roman Wilson. They only really make such exceptions for first-round picks like Troy Fautanu and Ryan Shazier. Otherwise, it’s not uncommon for a rookie who misses practice time to have a reduced role or not even dress.

And in the case of Wilson, he suffered an injury during the Steelers’ first padded practice. He missed all of the preseason, virtually all of training camp, and was still limited in practice by the time the regular season started.

While a player still learns in the classroom, it’s an entirely different thing to work things out on the field. That is especially important for rookies, and probably especially for wide receivers. So much of what they do has to do with spacing and timing, and you can’t simulate that well. Those things have a lot to do with understanding your responsibilities within an offense, too. Hence Labriola’s remark about the Steelers’ confidence in Wilson.

The thing is outsiders did seem to think that he looked good—insiders, too. Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni praised Roman Wilson after he was first hurt. Kaboly said that he looked like a top-three receiver on the roster during an October practice.

Recently, the Steelers did express confidence in Wilson—not that they could really do otherwise publicly. Now that he has a full offseason, he has an opportunity to hit the ground running. He is still the same player the Steelers drafted less than a year ago. Now he will have the opportunity to actually show it, provided his body holds up this time.