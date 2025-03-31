Recalling Joe Haden And Patrick Peterson, Mike Tomlin Likes What CB Darius Slay Offers Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t strangers to scooping up a veteran cornerback to fill a need. Darius Slay is the most recent example, signed to a one-year, $10 million deal in what’s likely to be his final NFL season. After winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Slay would love to go two-for-two and close out an impressive career.

Weighing in on Pittsburgh’s biggest free agency signing of the offseason, Mike Tomlin touted Slay’s veteran savvy and football intelligence as key additions to an otherwise novice Steelers’ secondary.

“There’s a guy that we’ve competed against a lot over the years,” Tomlin told reporters Sunday from the owner’s Florida owner’s meetings. “I’ve just got so much respect for his [Darius Slay’s] talents, his resume, his approach to business, his football intellect. He’s a good veteran player.”

Slay is set to embark on his 13th NFL season, outlasting most of the players drafted ahead of him back in 2013. Of that class, the only names selected in front currently on NFL rosters are: OT Lane Johnson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, TE Zach Ertz, and RB Cordarrelle Patterson, the latter now his new Steelers’ teammate.

Despite being 34, Slay showed last season he could still play. Any loss of athleticism has been made up for in his instincts and anticipation thanks to years of film study and knowledge of systems and schemes. For the first time since his rookie year, Slay failed to intercept a pass but his ball skills were still clear on tape and he came up large in the playoffs, including picking off a throw in the Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

For Pittsburgh, adding Slay is just the latest in a line of veteran corner signings. Something Tomlin made clear he’s attracted to doing.

“We’ve done similar business in recent years. [Joe Haden, Patrick Peterson] and so we’re excited about getting the guy with some real ‘know-how’ and experience to help us in our collective efforts.”

Haden was a last-second deal following his Cleveland Browns’ release days ahead of the 2017 season. Immediately signed to a three-year contract, Haden played his final five seasons in Pittsburgh before retiring. Age started to show in the final year but Haden was successful, including a 2019 Pro Bowl stint.

Peterson was less so. Inked to a two-year deal ahead of 2023, he lasted just one season. With a clearly diminished amount of speed, he struggled to cover and transitioned to safety when the Steelers’ lines got thin. He’s yet to retire but unsigned since March of 2024, the writing’s on the wall.

Slay will hope his stint looks more like Haden and less like Peterson. But his role will be similar. A starting corner imparting wisdom on a young cornerback room consisting of Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice, Beanie Bishop Jr. (fighting for his own 2025 role), and whoever the team adds in the draft/undrafted process.

Above all else, Slay has to play winning football in a tough AFC North that features strong receiver duos. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are locked up long-term. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman is no picnic. The conference faces the majority of football’s top quarterbacks. Pittsburgh needs a counter. They’ll bank on Darius Slay’s mind being strong and his body holding up to get the job done.