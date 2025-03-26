‘Ready To Write Off Broderick Jones’: Sam Monson Outlines Steelers’ Biggest Needs, Including OT

A lot of changes have occurred for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

New faces like wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerbacks Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, and running back Kenneth Gainwell have joined the franchise in free agency and via trade, while guys like Najee Harris, Dan Moore Jr., Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Larry Ogunjobi, Elandon Roberts and more have left in free agency.

Things look a bit different now, even if the outlook of the team might remain the same in 2025.

Roster needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft are becoming crystal clear for GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl.

For The 33rd Team’s Sam Monson, the Steelers’ needs remain at running back to replace Harris and at offensive tackle where Monson says he’s about ready to give up on Broderick Jones.

“I don’t love [Jaylen] Warren as an every-down [back]. I think they need a committee and that’s not a knock on Warren. Like, most people use a committee at this point. There are very few bell-cow running backs anymore and I don’t think he’s one of them,” Monson said Wednesday morning on The Mina Kimes Show, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “So I think they need to add the Najee Harris replacement. But yeah, the one, not even a difference, but the one I added higher, I was like, they probably need a left tackle. I’m about ready to write off Broderick Jones.

“So, I think they need a starting left tackle and maybe whichever way around they want those two tackles, right? [Troy] Fautanu on the right side? Broderick Jones left side? Jones, right now, looks like he needs to be replaced.”

The need to replace Harris as that dependable, physical running back is very apparent. While Warren has earned a shot at an increased workload, he’s not the type of guy who’s going to pound the ball between the tackles 20 times a game and wear defenses down late.

The Steelers, whether they like it or not, have to replace 299 touches from the 2024 season. Even if Gainwell eats into that with around 115 touches (his career high is 114 touches in 2023), you still need to replace 185 touches. Warren isn’t going to do that alone.

They need that big, physical running back who can handle short-yardage situations and can wear defenses down late, putting games away in the process like Harris was able to do at times.

But for Monson, the biggest need is at tackle, which is rather surprising.

Yes, the Steelers lost the experienced Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, but Jones is projected to move to left tackle, clearing the way for 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu to take over at right tackle. Jones wasn’t all that good in 2024, allowing 11 sacks on the season to finish right behind Moore for the most sacks allowed in the league, but he’s moving back to his more natural position of left tackle.

You can’t write Jones off just yet. He needs a full year at left tackle with no interruptions to fairly evaluate the 2023 first-round pick. But if things go south with Jones in 2025, the Steelers will find themselves back at square one at offensive tackle, in need of a linchpin moving forward opposite Fautanu, assuming he’s as good as advertised in the first place.