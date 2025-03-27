Ray Fittipaldo Believes Steelers Are ‘Loading Up’ Now To Try To Land Franchise QB In 2026

Despite their seemingly all-in approach with Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers also seem to know the reality. Their quarterback of the future is not available to them this offseason. Yet they know they have to find him soon, and Ray Fittipaldo sees them setting up a scenario for 2026.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, he called the Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers “[Mike] Tomlin’s doing”, but added that he doesn’t think that “changes anything about 2026”. He called the current circumstance at quarterback a “one-year bridge”, whether that’s Rodgers or Mason Rudolph.

“This is a one-year bridge to that future franchise quarterback that I think they’re loading up to try to get in 2026”, the Steelers beat writer said. He referenced their stacking of compensatory picks, adding they are “gonna be really, really big if they’re gonna try to move up and get their guy next year”.

The Steelers may earn up to three third-round compensatory picks in 2026 for their losses this offseason. They should earn one for the loss of Dan Moore Jr., but Justin Fields and Russell Wilson could also earn third-round status via playing time and incentive achievements.

The thinking is, of course, that the Steelers could better maneuver around the draft board if they have additional resources toward the top of the draft. Now, not even four third-round picks would likely be enough for a huge move up in the first round. Not from where the Steelers typically draft, in the low 20s, especially if the intended target is a known quarterback. But having those extra picks certainly makes it easier than not having them.

On the whole, this year’s quarterback draft class is viewed as weak, though some advocate for the Steelers drafting Jaxson Dart. The draft is always unpredictable, as well, and for example, we don’t even know if Arch Manning would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

But even if next year’s quarterback class proves to be uninspiring, the Steelers could continue playing the long game. They could trade 2026 picks for future picks at a premium price. If someone were willing to trade a 2026 third-round pick for a 2027 second, for example, it would put Pittsburgh in better position to trade up in 2027.

Not that the Steelers want to be looking for their franchise quarterback still in 2027, but they may not have a choice. Right now, they are hoping for Aaron Rodgers as that one-year bridge and pushing the problem to next offseason. All they know right now is that there is no current long-term solution that appears to be available.