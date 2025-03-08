Ravens Announce Re-Signing Of Pro Bowl OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens moved quickly ahead of the legal tampering window to lock down one of their key offensive pieces, re-signing veteran offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, the team announced Saturday evening.

The Guru is back!! We have agreed to terms with @megatronnie on a new contract!!!! pic.twitter.com/232OKzcMlI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2025

Stanley reportedly signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Ravens, with $44 million guaranteed at signing, according to a tweet from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The Ravens and Ronnie Stanley are in agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension with $44 million guaranteed at signing, per source. Kim Miale of Roc Nation negotiated the deal. Baltimore takes one of the top pending free agents off the board and keeps their own. pic.twitter.com/k1EGo3XId9 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2025

Coming off of a Pro Bowl season in 2024, marking the second time in his career he’s earned the honor, Stanley was in line for a pay day after protecting two-time MVP Lamar Jackson’s blindside while playing a key role in opening up lanes for Derrick Henry in the ground game.

Stanley turns 31 on March 18 and played 1,089 snaps last season in the regular season and another 132 in the postseason as the Ravens reached the AFC Divisional Round after winning the AFC North. Throughout last season, Stanley was a steady presence, grading out at a 71.0 overall from Pro Football Focus.

The former first-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft at No. 6 overall, Stanley allowed just 35 pressures and two sacks last season, earning a pass blocking grade of 79.6. As a run blocker, Stanley graded out at a 63.4 on the year.

Prior to re-signing with the Ravens, Stanley was ranked as the No. 8 free agent available on the market, the No. 1 OT available, and was projected to land a two-year, $40 million deal from Pro Football Focus, which was projected to include a $27.5 million guarantee.

In his nine-year career with the Ravens, Stanley has played 6,657 career snaps, allowing 189 pressures and 15 sacks. He’s played at least 600 snaps in seven of his nine seasons, missing a large chunk of the 2020 season after suffering a significant ankle injury in a Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Then, in the 2021 season in his comeback from the ankle injury, Stanley suffered another setback and had a second surgery. Since then, he’s returned to form that made him one of the better left tackles in football.

He’s had his struggles against the Steelers though. Last season against the Steelers, Stanley recorded game grades of 60.3 (Week 11) and 47.1 (Week 16). In those two games he allowed a combined six pressures and a sack but struggled as a run blocker in the grades despite Baltimore running all over the Steelers in Week 16.

In the AFC Wild Card Round, Stanley graded out at a 59.9 overall against the Steelers, allowing four pressures.