Rapoport: ‘Several Members’ Of Steelers’ Organization Privately Hope Aaron Rodgers Makes Decision Soon

If you’re tired of waiting on Aaron Rodgers, congratulations. You have something in common with those who work inside the Pittsburgh Steelers building. As the wait for Rodgers extends from March to April, the Steelers don’t know when he will choose his 2025 plans. Play for Pittsburgh? Retire? Levitate to a higher form of consciousness and reach the path of enlightenment? All possible.

Speaking on the wait Monday evening, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says he knows that some inside the building are growing impatient.

“I assume the Steelers would like a decision sooner rather than later. Not I assume, I know several members of the organization have said so,” Rapoport said on NFLN’s The Insiders earlier today.

Rodgers has gotten as close to signing with Pittsburgh without putting pen to paper. Two Fridays ago, he spent six hours inside the Steelers’ facility, a meeting that prevented Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan from making their annual Michigan Pro Day trip. Over the weekend, Rodgers held a California throwing session with new Steelers WR DK Metcalf, a preview of what could come this fall. Pittsburgh has had a contract offer on the table for Rodgers for nearly three weeks.

Still, Rodgers has yet to commit to signing. The reason for his delay is unclear. Presumably, he wants to make the best decision possible. Despite a 20-year career, he’s a first-time free agent. His next NFL stop is almost certain to be his last.

But given all he knows about the NFL, Pittsburgh, and a long meeting with the Steelers’ brass, there’s not much more to evaluate. Unless Rodgers is playing hardball financially or is truly contemplating if he wants to play football again, he should have all the information at his disposal.

Even with the rest of the NFL busy handling their own business, Rapoport notes the buzz is centered around Rodgers’ future.

“It has been fascinating,” he said. “You walk around these league meetings, talk to other general managers and coaches. How many different people have said, ‘Hey, when’s Rodgers going to make his decision?’ It does seem like it has agitated everyone.”

Rapoport didn’t directly associate Pittsburgh with an “agitated” feeling, but if there’s a party right to feel that way, it’s the Steelers. Given a lack of options, all the front office can do is privately gripe. Rodgers is the last big fish to catch, and Pittsburgh must be patient.