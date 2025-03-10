Rapoport: OT Dan Moore Jr. Signing Massive Contract With Titans

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. is departing the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreeing to a four-year, $82 million deal with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal will become official Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Per Rapoport, $50 million of the deal is guaranteed with $30 million in Year 1.

“The #Titans are loading up on the offensive line, agreeing to terms with #Steelers LT Dan Moore on a 4-year, $82M deal with $50M guaranteed and $30M in Year 1, sources say.

“The deal done by Jeff Nalley of CAA is the biggest for a tackle thus far,” Rapoport tweeted.

Per Over The Cap’s Nick Korte, the size of the contract should offer Pittsburgh third-round compensatory value for the 2026 NFL Draft, though any splash-qualifying signings the Steelers make could cancel that out.

It ends Moore’s four-year career with Pittsburgh after being drafted by the Steelers in 2021. A fourth-round pick, he manned the left tackle spot for his entire career, holding off back-to-back first-round picks in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Moore improved year over year and had his best stretch during the first half of the 2024 season before fading toward the finish. Per our charting, we charged Moore for 9.5 sacks during the regular season.

Regarded as a hard worker and capable run blocker, pass protection was his biggest weakness in Pittsburgh. But he also faced difficult matchups like the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, who consistently had success against Moore even if it wasn’t always reflected in the stat sheet.

A solid teammate, Jones and Fautanu praised Moore’s mentorship. Durable, he’s missed only two games over his first four seasons.

Moore’s departure comes as little surprise. General manager Omar Khan essentially confirmed the news at the NFL Combine, noting Broderick Jones would shift over to left tackle and replace Moore there. After missing most of his rookie year with a dislocated kneecap, 2024 first-round pick Troy Fautanu is expected to start at right tackle. Jones is entering a make-or-break third year while depth behind the presumptive starters is thin.

Per Pro Football Focus, Moore ranked as the 44th overall offensive tackle in 2024. He graded slightly better in pass protection (No. 51) than as a run blocker (No. 56).