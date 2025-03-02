Rapoport: Justin Fields Is Steelers ‘Priority,’ Saints’ Derek Carr Potential Fallback Option

Despite free agency kicking off in ten days, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t finalized their quarterback situation. They’ve remained adamant in returning one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Echoing sentiments written by ESPN earlier today, NFL Network believes Fields has the clear edge. But if Pittsburgh goes 0-for-2 and both their 2024 starters go elsewhere, the New Orleans Saints’ Derek Carr could be a sneaky longshot option.

“If you say to me, what’s the best educated guest based on talking to several sources around the league, Justin Fields over Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said during Sunday’s NFL Combine coverage. “At least right now feels like the direction they’re going…Justin Fields does seem to be at least the priority now. They do have an edge up on everyone.”

Reports of the Steelers’ frontrunner have been mixed but largely leaned in Fields’ direction. His youth and athleticism give him obvious legs up on Wilson and he could be the cheaper option, too, though it wouldn’t be shocking to see national outlets undervalue Fields’ price tag.

Especially if, as Rapoport went on to mention, he has a clear market. Rapoport mentioned quarterback-needy teams like the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, even if they take a quarterback No. 1 overall, as possible options. The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts have also been mentioned by other outlets.

The door on Carr seemed closed after Saints’ GM Mickey Loomis indicated he would return as New Orleans’ 2025 starter. Rapoport wasn’t completely convinced.

“There is still a chance as of right now that Derek Carr becomes free. So you have a team like maybe the Steelers, maybe the Titans. I mean, there are options out there for him. Unless the Saints get a deal done or keep him at his $40 million number right now, Carr could also be available. So this carousel is not quite settled just yet.”

Speaking to reporters during this week’s NFL Combine, Loomis sounded confident Carr would be the team’s quarterback under new head coach Kellen Moore, a former quarterback himself.

“I think we feel like we’ve got a guy we can win with,” Loomis said via ESPN.

Similar to Matthew Stafford, a new deal may have to be in place to guarantee that will happen. Currently, Carr is slated to make a $30 million base salary The Saints are in a tough salary cap spot and cutting Carr with a post-June 1 designation would free up lots of space. But it would also leave them without a quarterback and limited external options, presumably not looking to spend big on the likes of Sam Darnold for what would amount to a similar price tag.

What’s been clear about the pre-free agency cycle is nothing’s done until it’s done. Right now, the Steelers don’t have a quarterback. All assumptions are only that until the Steelers get someone to put pen to paper.