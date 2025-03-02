Rapoport: Jets Fielding Calls For WR Davante Adams, Could Steelers Have Interest?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to make a splash into the deep end of the pool for a veteran wide receiver, the New York Jets’ Davante Adams is officially on the trade block. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets are taking trade calls for Adams as the team’s new regime looks to wipe the slate clean for 2025.

Rapoport notes if the Jets can’t make a deal, they’re likely to release him where Adams and QB Aaron Rodgers could again become teammates.

Sources: The #Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year. No surprise with his $38.2M cap number. If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams, who could rejoin QB Aaron Rodgers with a new team. pic.twitter.com/EjvMh2zF1J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025

It’s hardly shocking news considering the new-look Jets’ coaching staff and front office. Aaron Glenn was hired to be the team’s next head coach while Darren Mougey was hired as the franchise’s new general manager. With those moves comes plenty of roster upheaval, especially for a team coming off a terrible season like New York. With Rodgers out the door, the Jets have little reason to keep Adams at his exorbitant base salary.

Due a base salary of $35.64 million in 2025, it’s hard to believe any team would trade for his contract straight-up. But a reworked contract with Adams taking a paycut is plausible. Teams could also wait for the Jets to cut him but trading for Adams circumvents the need to compete for his services as a free agent.

At 32 years old, Adams is exiting the prime of his career. But he still posted a 1,000-yard season in 2024 across the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets and nearly had a 200-yard outing in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh is in clear need for a No. 2 receiver opposite George Pickens. Before being traded to the Raiders, there was some buzz on the Steelers having interest in Adams but it was muted by the recognition of the Jets being his likely destination to reunite with Rodgers.

Reportedly, Adams would prefer to play on the West Coast. But his desire to win is likely even greater. If Pittsburgh landed Aaron Rodgers, who some think is the “best solution” for all parties, Adams might be willing to join him.

Even with Deebo Samuel off the board, Davante Adams isn’t the Steelers only potential trade option. The Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Jaguars’ Christian Kirk, the San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk (at risk of dealing with that saga again), and perhaps even the Seattle Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett (a cut candidate, too) are names worth mentioning. There’s also several possible veteran options once free agency begins.

This year, it’s less of a question of if Pittsburgh will add a notable receiver but who, how, and how soon.