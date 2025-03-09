Report: Steelers Miss Out On Another Veteran WR, Davante Adams Signs With Rams

The free agent wide receiver market is already starting to thin itself out and the legal tampering period hasn’t even begun. After the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to find a trade partner for Christian Kirk, Davante Adams is the latest to find his 2025 team. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X, Adams is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a two-year deal worth $46 million.

Sources: Davante Adams to the #Rams. He gets a 2-year deal worth $46M with $26M guaranteed. He wanted to stay on the West Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

Adams was released by the Jets, which is why he was free to negotiate and sign anywhere before the tampering period began. All pending free agents are technically allowed to start speaking with teams at noon ET on Monday.

He was viewed as one of the top options on the market at the position, and now leaves fewer options for the Pittsburgh Steelers to choose from as they are expected to add to their receiving corps.

There were at least loose ties to the Steelers this offseason as Adams named Mike Tomlin as a coach he would really like to play for. On the other hand, the reports indicated he wanted to stay on the west coast and play in warm weather. The Steelers didn’t fit that criteria, and ultimately he chose a place that did in Los Angeles.

He will join Matthew Stafford, who just signed a new contract with the Rams to remain there after brief due diligence on trade proposals.

Adams is one of the older options on the market, but other than missing a few games with a hamstring last year, he has been remarkably healthy and productive. He was the only free agent WR that had over 1,000 receiving yards last season and he led the group with eight touchdowns.

I ranked the Steelers’ best and worst veteran receiver options, so check out that post for a deep dive into the remaining players. Adams was one of the biggest names if the Steelers were looking to make a real splash. The other splashy moves would be trading for Cooper Kupp or DK Metcalf or signing Chris Godwin. They could also kick the tires on Tyler Lockett, which would especially make sense if Russell Wilson ends up back in Pittsburgh.