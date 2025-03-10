Rapoport: Buccaneers Re-Signing WR Chris Godwin, Taking Top Free Agent Off Steelers’ Board

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing WR Chris Godwin, taking a top free agent option off the board for the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Godwin is inking a three-year, $66 million deal.

Godwin, 29, was regarded as a top-two pending free agent wide receiver along with the Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins, who was franchise-tagged. The tea leaves suggested the Bucs and Godwin were inching their way to a new deal when Godwin’s camp agreed to push back the void date on his contract, giving both sides more time to work toward a long-term agreement.

It’s unclear if Pittsburgh had interest in Godwin but he’s no longer an option. Coming off a 2024 fractured ankle, he still managed to catch 50 passes for 575 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games. Godwin notched 1,000-plus yards in the previous three seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2019 thanks to a 1,300-yard campaign. Versatile, Godwin is experienced in the slot and on the outside, and his size and physicality would’ve fit well in the Steelers’ system.

Of course, with Pittsburgh trading for WR DK Metcalf, seeing Godwin come off the board is an easier pill to swallow.

Should Pittsburgh want to keep exploring other veteran additions, they have options. Pending free agents include Keenan Allen, Darius Slayton, Amari Cooper, and Stefon Diggs.

The Steelers failed in their pursuit of adding a No. 2 receiver for 2024. After trading away Diontae Johnson, the team drafted Roman Wilson, signed a trio of cheap veterans, and acquired Mike Williams from the New York Jets at the trade deadline. But Wilson missed nearly his entire rookie year, the veteran signings combined to catch just 29 passes, and Williams failed to carve out a role with nine receptions in nine games. After the season, owner Art Rooney II acknowledged the need to add receiver, a move reflected by the big splash move to land Metcalf.

If Pittsburgh strikes out in free agency, they’ll turn to the draft. First-round options include Missouri’s Luther Burden III, Ohio State’s Emerk Egbuka, and Texas’ Matthew Golden. The 2025 class is considered weaker compared to previous years, potentially putting the pressure on the Steelers to add a veteran over a rookie. It won’t be Godwin.