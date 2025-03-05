Rams GM: Team Trying To Find Cooper Kupp Trade Partner, Remaining In L.A. ‘Least Likely’ Outcome

Standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp finds himself on the trade block as the Los Angeles Rams are looking to move on from the high-priced veteran who has had a hard time remaining on the field in recent years.

Yet based on comments from GM Les Snead to reporters Wednesday, the Rams seem to be struggling to find a trade partner for Kupp. Though the Rams went through a trade saga with Matthew Stafford in recent weeks before the star quarterback agreed to a new deal to remain in Los Angeles, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards for Kupp.

According to a tweet from ESPN NFL Nation Rams reporter Sarah Barshop, Snead stated that the “least likely” option is Kupp remaining a Ram in 2025. Those comments come on the same day in which receivers Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett were cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, while Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made some news too by requesting a trade Wednesday.

One day ago, Rams head coach Sean McVay stated that he would never speak in absolutes regarding Kupp and his future in Los Angeles, but based on Snead’s comments Wednesday, Kupp’s time in Los Angeles is coming to an end. Though it’s still an option, Snead saying it’s the “least likely” outcome is big.

Despite being a big-name receiver, one with a great resume that includes a Super Bowl MVP award, there’s a lot of questions about Kupp’s future due to his inability to stay healthy in recent years. Over the last three seasons, Kupp has played nine, 12 and 12 games. He just hasn’t been able to stay on the field and his current price tag doesn’t match the production he’s put up in recent years.

Still, despite injury concerns and the age factor, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested again. The Steelers checked in on Kupp last October, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer, and they still have a significant need at wide receiver.

Kupp makes a great deal of sense for the Black and Gold. He’s a great route runner and separator, works the middle of the field well, can play inside and outside, is tough as nails and reliable when on the field. He will block his tail off too — all things that fit ideally into Arthur Smith’s scheme.

But the Rams would need to eat some money to move him. Kupp has a $12.5 million base salary and $7.5 million roster bonus due March 15. It wouldn’t be a one-year thing either with Kupp, who is signed through 2026.

Right now, based on Snead’s comments, it seems like the Rams are struggling to find a trade partner for the standout receiver. Kupp’s hefty price tag and injury history is likely a major factor in that. But even with no trade partner — yet — a future in Los Angeles simply doesn’t seem in the cards for Kupp.