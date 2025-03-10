‘Prayers Up, Zach!’: Kyle Brandt Hopes Azzanni Can Control Steelers’ WR Room

The surprising move trade for Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf Sunday was a welcomed one for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who finally landed the star at the receiver position that GM Omar Khan has been searching for over the last calendar year.
On paper, the Steelers just got a whole lot better offensively with the move, adding that physical, big-play element offensively at the receiver position opposite George Pickens. The question becomes though: can Pickens and Metcalf coexist, especially if the Steelers keep Pickens around?
That remains to be seen. Both are emotional receivers that have had bouts of blowups on the field and on the sideline. Knowing that, Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt offered up some prayers and well-wishes to Steelers’ second-year receivers coach Zach Azzanni Monday morning.
“Zach Azzanni. This is the wide receivers coach. Prayers up, Zach! Coach ’em up and burn some sage or burn whatever the hell you have to do to stay calm because we have George Pickens and DK Metcalf in the same room playing the same position,” Brandt said of the new Steelers’ pairing at the receiver position, according to video via NFL Network.
Of course, the Steelers could ultimately choose to avoid that pairing at receiver and move George Pickens in a trade ahead of his contract season. But for now, it seems like the Steelers might trot that pairing out at receiver in 2025. The biggest question is who the quarterback will be, but handling the likes of Metcalf and Pickens on a day-to-day basis could be rather taxing for Azzanni, who is definitely going to earn his paycheck this season if Pickens remains in Pittsburgh opposite Metcalf.
Last summer during training camp, Azzanni and Pickens had an initial clash in Latrobe, but ultimately that was squashed as the two became familiar with each other and learned to work together, leading to arguably the best season of Pickens’ career in which he hauled in 59 passes for 900 yards and five touchdowns, all while missing three games.
Still, Pickens had some mind-numbing issues last season outside of playing receiver, dealing with silly penalties, post-game scuffles, and reportedly showing up late ahead of the Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Metcalf has had his own issues, too, with penalties on the field and some blow-up moments on the sideline and at officials throughout games. He wasn’t as much of a problem as Pickens was made out to be in the media, and there aren’t as many clips of Metcalf getting involved in post-play and post-game spats with opponents, but there’s definitely a hot-headed, emotional receiver in there.
So, Azzanni has his work cut out for him. He’s a fiery guy himself that demands quite a bit from his receivers and won’t back down from anyone. He’s proven that throughout his career and had a good first season with the Steelers working with Pickens and getting the most out of a guy like Calvin Austin III from a development standpoint.
He also coached Antonio Brown in college, too, so the experience is there for Azzanni.
He’ll have his hands full this season with Metcalf and Pickens, should the Steelers keep Pickens around. But based on everything we know about Azzanni to this point, he’ll be just fine. He has the command of that room and knows how to work with temperamental weapons, even if the road might be bumpy at first.