Pittsburgh’s Change Is Here. It’s Just Addition By Subtraction.

Change was coming. That was the sentiment and expectation for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason. And though some of Mike Tomlin’s quotes were exaggerated, his only mention of it was a banal acknowledgment that turnover is constant and change is sorely needed. Another non-playoff win season, a historic collapse, a team that felt stuck and spinning its wheels.

So, change was bound to happen. It’s come through uncharacteristically splashy moves like trading for WR DK Metcalf, an acquisition that felt hard to even dream of. Aaron Rodgers would be less surprising, but still, a big shift compared to team rhetoric and, for the second straight season, a complete turnover in the quarterback room.

But change has mostly come through who isn’t returning in 2025. A massive amount of 2024 snaps have been signed out the door, needing to be replaced by either new additions or young players poised to take new and larger roles. The Steelers ‘ roster will look substantially different no matter how the next weeks and months go.

Without officially tallying up each team’s losses, Pittsburgh may have had more free agents signed away than any other team. From starters to role players to backups, the Steelers have watched name after name walk and ink deals elsewhere: RB Najee Harris, QB Justin Fields, WR Mike Williams, QB Kyle Allen, C/G Nate Herbig, CB Donte Jackson, ILB Elandon Roberts, OG James Daniels, DL Larry Ogunjobi (released, signed by Buffalo, and then suspended). OT Dan Moore Jr. and WR Van Jefferson.

Considering just offensive and defensive snaps, that’s 4,944 of them officially gone from 2024. It doesn’t even count EDGE Preston Smith, cut by Pittsburgh as one of their first orders of business, or other free agents unsigned like S Damonte Kazee and DL Isaiahh Loudermilk or the untendered EDGE Jeremiah Moon.

The only names they’ve brought back are restricted free agent RB Jaylen Warren, a no-brainer, and a pair of receivers, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller. Skowronek is a No. 5 receiver, a special teamer, and a big personnel run blocker, while Miller’s deal is undoubtedly for the minimum, with no assurances he makes the 53-man roster.

That’s not a critique. Most of the players who were lost were expected to leave. The only true surprises are ILB Elandon Roberts, who seemed destined to return, and, to a lesser extent, QB Justin Fields, whom the team wanted back but lost thanks to the New York Jets’ substantially stronger offer.

Metcalf was the top name, but Pittsburgh has steadily added behind him. Darius Slay and Brandin Echols bolster the cornerback room. Kenneth Gainwell was a niche but shrewd signing for an offense looking to add more juice. Harrison replaces Roberts and, at worst, assumes Tyler Matakevich’s special teams snaps. And the latest addition of defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale, who should, at worst, replace Isaiahh Loudermilk.

How much better will it make Pittsburgh? That remains to be seen. Did they transform themselves into Super Bowl contenders? No. That won’t happen until they find a long-term option at quarterback, something unlikely to be unearthed this year. But it is change.

It’s why, for the first time in what feels like forever, Pittsburgh could have a serious haul of 2026 compensatory picks. Not since the 2017 NFL Draft has Pittsburgh had multiple compensatory selections, and if their current projection of four—the maximum—comes true, it’ll be for the first time.

Arguing the Steelers are still making more changes around the edges than addressing core problems is valid. Pittsburgh still stubbornly believes in its ability to win now, a motivation driven by an aging defense and desire to win, while Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick serve as its pillars.

This hasn’t been a perfect offseason, and I have strong critiques about how Pittsburgh has handled quarterbacks essentially every step of the way since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. But it’s an offseason replete with change. It’s a start.