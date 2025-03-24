PFF Tabs Kenneth Gainwell As Steelers’ High Upside Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of free agency acquiring depth pieces while awaiting former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers’ decision. But that doesn’t mean the free agents they’ve signed won’t have an impact in 2025. They’ve acquired three Super Bowl-winning players in CB Darius Slay, RB Kenneth Gainwell and S Juan Thornhill.
And Pro Football Focus thinks Gainwell is the Steelers’ free-agent signing who has the most upside.
“Najee Harris’ departure in free agency opens the door for some running back competition in Pittsburgh,” Ben Cooper wrote. “For now, Jaylen Warren and Gainwell are set to share the backfield, pending any draft acquisitions. While Gainwell’s upside is limited due to his meager workload over the past four years (331 carries and 527 snaps), the Steelers will likely use him in an RB2 role, which could quickly turn into a starting job if the RB1 underperforms or suffers an injury.”
Yes, Gainwell had limited usage in his four-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. But he’s averaging 4.2 yards per carry in his career with 12 rushing touchdowns. He also averages 7.1 yards on 102 catches. Perhaps he can be productive while seeing more playing time. His career-high for carries came in 2023 with 84, and he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. He also won the Super Bowl this past year.
But as Cooper notes, Gainwell will be the second back “pending any draft acquisitions.” And I think we all would be surprised if the Steelers didn’t add a running back during the draft. The question is more in what round. Analyst Chad Reuter mocked North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton to the Steelers at 21 in his recent mock draft. Hampton led the ACC with 281 carries and 1,660 yards in 2024. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and had 15 rushing touchdowns.
And, of course, there’s Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. The Steelers had a formal meeting with the superstar at the NFL Combine, so there is definitely legitimate interest. And how could you not be interested? Jeanty had one of the best seasons of any college running back ever in 2024. He led FBS in carries (374), yards (2,601 – only second to Barry Sanders in FBS history), and touchdowns (29). And he averaged seven yards per carry.
If the Steelers opted to take either running back at 21 and eschewed addressing the defensive line, you would expect that whoever they took would immediately supplant Warren as the number one running back in Pittsburgh. And that would mean Gainwell would again be relegated to spot duty as the third running back.
But if the Steelers take a running back later in the draft (or even add one as an undrafted free agent), that would bode much better for Gainwell. That would be more of competition. But at the moment, Kenneth Gainwell certainly has a path to contribute to the Steelers’ offense in 2024.
Gainwell wasn’t the only free agent signing that Cooper mentioned. He also tipped his cap to Juan Thornhill.
“Juan Thornhill is another high-upside signing,” Cooper wrote. “Although he could be buried behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.”
Thornhill, like Gainwell, brings Super Bowl-winning experience to the team. He was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs for two Super Bowl victories. But he will be behind both Fitzpatrick and Elliott, the team’s starters from 2024, on the depth chart. He will definitely be very good injury insurance. And he could see the field as a big nickel/third safety.