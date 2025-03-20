PFF Analyst Believes Broncos Should Target George Pickens Via Trade

With both DK Metcalf and George Pickens now on the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are real concerns about redundancy with the two big, physical downfield receivers who win in contested-catch situations.
They’re also quite volatile emotionally, which has many concerned as well. All of it has led to plenty of speculation regarding a potential George Pickens trade this offseason.
After all, Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the team doesn’t appear interested in giving him a new contract anytime soon. Therefore, the trade chatter makes some sense.
Though the Steelers appear poised to keep him for the 2025 season and take a shot at competing with both Metcalf and Pickens out wide, there might be some interest from teams around the league for Pickens’ services.
One such team should be the Denver Broncos, at least for Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron.
In a piece for PFF.com Thursday, Cameron highlighted the Broncos as a team that should use the trade market to address a major need.
“Enter: George Pickens. The Steelers acquired DK Metcalf via trade and subsequently extended the former Seattle Seahawks receiver with a massive deal worth over $30 million annually. Given the unlikelihood of Pittsburgh allocating even more money at the position – with looming extension talks for T.J. Watt on the horizon – the probability of a Pickens trade is high,” Cameron writes regarding Pickens as a possible target for the Broncos. “Metcalf and Pickens largely share similar skill sets as downfield threats that can win at the catch point, and with the latter’s contract set to expire after this season, teams will be interested.
“With Courtland Sutton’s contract set to expire after this season and the longtime Bronco set to turn 30 years old this season, Denver could look to get younger with Pickens. Like Metcalf, Pickens and Sutton share a similar profile, as both ranked above the 78th percentile in average depth of target over the last three seasons. The biggest difference comes in their ability to win against single coverage, where Pickens has charted in the 74th percentile over that same span, while Sutton lands in the 47th percentile.”
The Broncos have Sutton entering the final year of his deal and do have explosive playmaker Marvin Mims Jr. at the receiver position. They also signed tight end Evan Engram in free agency, so there are some weapons in place for second-year QB Bo Nix. But they need more, and if Pickens becomes available, he could be a good fit as a downfield threat in Sean Payton’s offense.
Payton and the Broncos got a good look at Pickens last season in Week 2. Though he finished with just two receptions for 29 yards on four targets, Pickens had a productive day against Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. He forced multiple pass interference penalties, and he even had a big 54-yard pass from quarterback Justin Fields wiped out due to a Broderick Jones holding penalty.
The Broncos do have their second- and third-round picks this year, sitting at No. 51 in the second round — one spot ahead of Pittsburgh’s original pick that now belongs to Seattle because of the DK Metcalf trade — and No. 85 in the third round, two spots ahead of Pittsburgh at No. 87.
It would be tough to trade Pickens within the conference, and especially to a team the Steelers will likely be competing with when it comes to a possible Wild Card spot. But if they are able to move him and get good value, it would make sense for the Steelers to do that.
Of course, they could just go with Pickens and Metcalf at receiver in 2025 and hope for the best, too. Either way makes sense. But if there’s a trade of Pickens, PFF’s Cameron sees the Broncos as the team that should do it.