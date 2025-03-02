Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: How Did Kevin Colbert Stack Up?

I review the previous five Pittsburgh Steelers rookie classes every season. Several folks commented on how Pittsburgh compares to other NFL teams in successfully drafting players. The Steelers hold a reputation for spotting talent in the draft. But the last few seasons have not been so successful.

I reviewed Kevin Colbert’s last three draft classes before Omar Khan took over as General Manager. Then, I compared those classes to the Steelers’ rivals in the AFC North. After all, you have to outcompete your division foes to reach the playoffs.

It’s important to note that the draft is just one component of reloading the roster. General Managers must find and sign undrafted free agents, outside free agents, or execute trades. Teams must manage their salary caps effectively to retain quality players and make room for new contributors. In this article, I’m just focusing on the draft, a traditional source of talent for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is what I found.

2020 Draft Class

Rnd Pick Tm Player Pos Age Yr St G AP1 PB 1 1 CIN Joe Burrow QB 23 5 5 69 0 2 1 10 CLE Jedrick Wills Jr. T 21 5 3 58 0 0 1 28 BAL Patrick Queen LB 21 5 5 84 0 2 2 33 CIN Tee Higgins WR 21 5 4 70 0 0 2 44 CLE Grant Delpit S 21 4 3 61 0 0 2 49 PIT Chase Claypool WR 22 4 1 58 0 0 2 55 BAL J.K. Dobbins RB 21 4 1 37 0 0 3 65 CIN Logan Wilson LB 24 5 4 68 0 0 3 71 BAL Nnamdi Madubuike DT 22 5 4 76 0 2 3 88 CLE Jordan Elliott DT 22 5 3 81 0 0 3 92 BAL Devin Duvernay WR 22 5 1 72 1 2 3 97 CLE Jacob Phillips LB 21 3 0 20 0 0 3 98 BAL Malik Harrison LB 22 5 0 76 0 0 3 102 PIT Alex Highsmith LB 23 5 4 77 0 0 3 106 BAL Tyre Phillips T 23 5 1 47 0 0 4 107 CIN Akeem Davis-Gaither LB 22 5 0 71 0 0 4 115 CLE Harrison Bryant TE 22 5 3 78 0 0 4 124 PIT Anthony McFarland Jr. RB 22 4 0 17 0 0 4 135 PIT Kevin Dotson G 23 5 3 69 0 0 4 143 BAL Ben Bredeson G 22 5 2 62 0 0 5 147 CIN Khalid Kareem DE 22 5 0 30 0 0 5 160 CLE Nick Harris C 21 4 0 45 0 0 5 170 BAL Broderick Washington Jr. DT 23 5 1 70 0 0 6 180 CIN Hakeem Adeniji T 22 4 0 43 0 0 6 187 CLE Donovan Peoples-Jones WR 21 4 1 58 0 0 6 198 PIT Antoine Brooks Jr. S 22 2 0 12 0 0 6 201 BAL James Proche WR 23 5 0 62 0 0 7 215 CIN Markus Bailey LB 23 5 0 61 0 0 7 219 BAL Geno Stone S 21 5 2 68 0 0 7 232 PIT Carlos Davis DT 24 3 0 12 0 0

Pittsburgh traded their first and fifth-round selections for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They picked up a fourth-round selection from Miami. So, Pittsburgh drafted six players in 2020. None of the drafted players have gone to the Pro Bowl or selected first-team All-Pro. But Alex Highsmith excelled as a four-year starter. Chase Claypool scored 11 touchdowns as a rookie before fading and being traded away. Kevin Dotson started two seasons before the Steelers traded him to the Rams. Only Highsmith remains with the team in 2025.

The Rivals

The Ravens drafted 10 players in 2020. Patrick Queen was a four-year starter for Baltimore, including a Pro Bowl. Pittsburgh signed Queen as a free agent in 2024. Baltimore drafted two other players who achieved Pro Bowls for them. Nnamdi Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is signed through 2027. Devin Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowler, was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as a returner. He left in free agency. Baltimore had three players left on their roster in 2024. Malik Harrison is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025.

Cincinnati selected Joe Burrow with the first pick of the 2020 draft. A starter since his rookie year, Burrow is a two-time Pro Bowler and franchise quarterback. The Bengals also picked up premier receiver Tee Higgins. Starting outside linebacker Logan Wilson intercepted 11 passes. Cincinnati had four of seven drafted players on their 2024 roster. Higgins and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither are scheduled to be free agents in 2025.

Cleveland drafted seven players in 2020. Overall number-10 pick Jedrick Wills started three years at left tackle for the Browns. But he’s been hobbled by injuries the past two seasons. Safety Grant Delpit missed his rookie season due to injury. But he’s evolved into a starting free safety. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott started two seasons before electing free agency before the 2024 season. Tight end Harrison Bryant played four seasons for Cleveland before leaving in free agency. Nick Harris left for Seattle in 2024. But the Browns swapped a 2026 sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick to bring him back for the 2024 season due to injuries along their offensive line. The Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit for a 2025 sixth-round pick after three and a half seasons in Cleveland. Cleveland had three 2020 draft picks on their roster in 2024. Two are scheduled for free agency in 2025.

Ranking 2020 Draft Classes

Ranking the 2020 draft classes is pretty easy. Cincinnati led the way with a franchise quarterback, a starting wide receiver, and a linebacker. Helped by having the number 1 overall pick. Baltimore is right behind them with three players who have achieved Pro Bowls. Even though only one Steeler remained with the team in 2024, a high-performing edge rusher and a one-year rookie wonder receiver gave them the edge over Cleveland, which developed two starters out of their rookie draft class.

2021 Draft Class

Rnd Pick Tm Player Pos Age Yr St G AP1 PB 1 5 CIN Ja’Marr Chase WR 21 4 4 62 1 4 1 24 PIT Najee Harris RB 23 4 4 68 0 1 1 26 CLE Greg Newsome II DB 21 4 3 54 0 0 1 27 BAL Rashod Bateman WR 21 4 2 51 0 0 1 31 BAL Odafe Oweh DE 22 4 1 62 0 0 2 46 CIN Jackson Carman T 21 4 0 30 0 0 2 52 CLE Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB 21 4 3 49 0 1 2 55 PIT Pat Freiermuth TE 22 4 2 61 0 0 3 69 CIN Joseph Ossai LB 21 3 0 47 0 0 3 87 PIT Kendrick Green OL 22 3 1 36 0 0 3 91 CLE Anthony Schwartz WR 21 2 0 25 0 0 3 94 BAL Ben Cleveland OL 23 4 0 54 0 0 3 104 BAL Brandon Stephens CB 23 4 3 65 0 0 4 110 CLE James Hudson OL 22 4 0 49 0 0 4 111 CIN Cameron Sample DE 21 3 0 47 0 0 4 122 CIN Tyler Shelvin DT 23 2 0 5 0 0 4 128 PIT Dan Moore OL 22 4 4 66 0 0 4 131 BAL Tylan Wallace WR 22 4 0 54 0 0 4 132 CLE Tommy Togiai DT 21 3 0 26 0 0 4 139 CIN D’Ante Smith T 23 2 0 3 0 0 4 140 PIT Buddy Johnson LB 22 3 0 20 0 0 5 149 CIN Evan McPherson K 22 4 0 61 0 0 5 153 CLE Tony Fields LB 22 4 0 45 0 0 5 156 PIT Isaiahh Loudermilk DE 23 4 0 58 0 0 5 160 BAL Shaun Wade CB 22 3 0 20 0 0 5 169 CLE Richard LeCounte DB 22 3 0 12 0 0 5 171 BAL Daelin Hayes DL 23 1 0 1 0 0 5 184 BAL Ben Mason FB 22 1 0 1 0 0 6 190 CIN Trey Hill OL 21 3 0 25 0 0 6 202 CIN Chris Evans RB 23 3 0 34 0 0 6 211 CLE Demetric Felton RB 23 2 0 24 0 0 6 216 PIT Quincy Roche DL 23 2 0 17 0 0 7 235 CIN Wyatt Hubert DE 23 0 0 0 0 7 245 PIT Tre Norwood DB 22 2 0 32 0 0 7 254 PIT Pressley Harvin III P 22 3 0 47 0 0

Najee Harris gained 1,000 yards rushing four straight years and a Pro Bowler in 2021. The Steelers selected nine players in the 2021 draft. The draft produced a starting running back, tight end, and left tackle. But two, Najee Harris and Dan Moore may sign with other teams as free agents in 2025. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is signed through 2028. And Isaiahh Loudermilk played four seasons as a rotational defensive lineman. But he is a free agent in 2025, too.

Pittsburgh had four 2020 draft picks play for them in 2024. But they could be down to Freiermuth in 2025 unless they re-sign some of their pending free agents.

The Rivals

None of the Ravens’ eight 2020 draft picks, including two first-round picks, have made the Pro Bowl. But their top pick, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, emerged as a starter the past two seasons. And third-round pick Brandon Stephens started three seasons. Bateman contracted through 2026. But Bateman is a free agent in 2025. Rotational and spot starter Odafe Oweh has 23 sacks. Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option for 2025. Baltimore had five of eight draft picks play for them in 2024. Three are scheduled to be free agents in 2025.

The Bengals drafted 10 players in 2020. Ja’Marr Chase is a 4-time Pro Bowler and 2024 first-team All-Pro. He was the fifth overall pick. Evan McPherson is the regular Bengals place kicker. Not much else besides some role players. Three of the five who played for the Bengals in 2024 are contracted for 2025. Will see if the two free agents are re-signed for 2025.

The Browns got two three-year starters from the eight players they drafted in 2021. First-rounder Greg Newsome was a regular starter in his first three seasons. But he only had three starts in 2024, and he landed on injured reserve near the end of the season. 2023 Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a regular starting linebacker. But he landed on injured reserve his other three years with Cleveland. James Hudson, a spot-starter offensive lineman, landed on injured reserve in 2024. This was the case with linebacker Tony Fields, who the Browns waived after his time on the injured reserve list. Three of four players on the Browns 2024 roster are contracted for 2025, including their top two picks.

Ranking 2021 Draft Classes

The Bengals were tops in 2021, too, led by the overall number 5 pick, Ja’Marr Chase, a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team all-pro receiver. Pittsburgh landed a starting running back, tight end, and left tackle. Baltimore and Cleveland followed.

2022 Draft Class

Rnd Pick Tm Player Pos Age Yr St G AP1 PB 1 14 BAL Kyle Hamilton S 21 2024 2 48 1 2 1 20 PIT Kenny Pickett QB 24 2024 2 30 0 0 1 25 BAL Tyler Linderbaum OL 22 2024 3 49 0 2 1 31 CIN Daxton Hill DB 21 2024 1 37 0 0 2 45 BAL David Ojabo LB 22 2024 0 18 0 0 2 52 PIT George Pickens WR 21 2024 3 48 0 0 2 60 CIN Cam Taylor-Britt CB 22 2024 3 39 0 0 3 68 CLE Martin Emerson CB 21 2024 2 50 0 0 3 76 BAL Travis Jones DT 22 2024 1 49 0 0 3 78 CLE Alex Wright DE 22 2024 0 37 0 0 3 84 PIT DeMarvin Leal DT 22 2024 0 28 0 0 3 95 CIN Zachary Carter DE 23 2024 1 45 0 0 3 99 CLE David Bell WR 21 2024 0 32 0 0 4 108 CLE Perrion Winfrey DT 22 2023 0 14 0 0 4 110 BAL Daniel Faalele T 22 2024 1 49 0 0 4 119 BAL Jalyn Armour-Davis DB 23 2024 0 19 0 0 4 124 CLE Cade York K 21 2024 1 23 0 0 4 128 BAL Charlie Kolar TE 23 2024 0 30 0 0 4 130 BAL Jordan Stout P 24 2024 2 51 0 0 4 136 CIN Cordell Volson T 24 2024 3 50 0 0 4 138 PIT Calvin Austin III WR 23 2024 0 34 0 0 4 139 BAL Isaiah Likely TE 22 2024 1 49 0 0 4 141 BAL Damarion Williams CB 24 2023 0 15 0 0 5 156 CLE Jerome Ford RB 22 2024 1 44 0 0 5 166 CIN Tycen Anderson S 23 2024 0 24 0 0 6 196 BAL Tyler Badie RB 22 2024 0 4 0 0 6 202 CLE Michael Woods II WR 22 2024 0 15 0 0 6 208 PIT Connor Heyward TE 23 2024 0 51 0 0 7 223 CLE Isaiah Thomas DE 23 2024 0 12 0 0 7 225 PIT Mark Robinson LB 23 2024 0 38 0 0 7 241 PIT Chris Oladokun QB 25 2024 0 1 0 0 7 246 CLE Dawson Deaton OL 23 0 0 0 7 252 CIN Jeff Gunter OLB 23 2022 0 10 0 0

Pittsburgh drafted seven players in 2022. They swung and missed on Kenny Pickett in the first round. He’s now a backup in Philadelphia after just two seasons in Pittsburgh. George Pickens is a talented but mercurial receiver. DeMarvin Leal has struggled with injuries. Calvin Austin fitting in as a slot receiver and punt returner after missing his rookie year. Connor Heyward lost offensive snaps in the Arthur Smith offense. But a reliable special teamer. Linebacker Mark Robinson primarily played special teams. Quarterback Chris Oladokun never made the roster.

The Rivals

Baltimore’s first two picks yielded a first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro-Bowler Safety. And a two-time Pro Bowl starting center. Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum earned their place in the draft. Plus, tackles on offense and defense emerged in 2024. And two tight ends playing plenty of snaps behind Mark Andrews. Add a punter and a core special teamer. Nine of the 11 Baltimore 2022 picks saw action with the Ravens in 2024.

The Bengals drafted six players in 2022. Three were starters in 2024. DB Daxton Hill started five games in 2024 before going on injured reserve. But Cam Taylor-Britt started the past two seasons at cornerback and has a pick-six in 2023 and 2024. Cordell Volson is now starting tackle. The Bengals waived DE Zach Carter. But have a core special teamer in Tycen Anderson who returned after missing 2023 to injury.

Cleveland drafted nine players. But their top pick was in the third round. The purgatory caused by signing Deshaun Watson limited opportunities to obtain top talent in this draft. Only cornerback Martin Emerson is a regular starter. Though running back Jerome Ford has filled in for Nick Chubb despite his own injuries. Alex Wright is a rotational defensive lineman. Receiver David Bell is on injured reserve for most of 2024. Kicker Cade York lasted a year before moving on.

Ranking 2021 Draft Classes

Baltimore led the way with two two-time Pro Bowlers. Cincinnati selected three starters. Despite missing at quarterback in the first round, I rank Pittsburgh ahead of Cleveland. The Steelers got a talented receiver and four role players, while Cleveland, hampered by the DeShaun Watson trade, did not pick until the third round.

Overall Ranking of the Three Draft Classes

Round BAL CIN PIT CLE 1 5 3 2 2 2 2 3 3 2 3 7 3 3 6 4 8 5 5 5 5 4 3 1 4 6 2 3 3 3 7 1 3 5 2 total 29 23 22 24 2024 17 13 10 11 2024 PCT 58.60% 56.50% 45.50% 45.80% AP1 2 1 0 0 PB 10 6 1 1

Overall, I ranked Baltimore as the best drafting team in the AFC North from 2020 to 2022. The Ravens had the largest percentage of drafted players contributing to the team in 2024. Plus, they led all teams in the number of Pro Bowls achieved by their players drafted during that period. They also drafted more players at higher rounds through trades or compensatory picks. Excellent management.

Cincinnati was aided by two top-5 overall picks. But their scouting department did a good job at identifying the best talent that would improve their roster. Too often, teams squander high picks by selecting the wrong horse (i.e., Ryan Leaf versus Peyton Manning). Steady selections led to a high retention rate of drafted players in 2024.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland were together in a lower tier. Both teams traded away first-round picks. But Pittsburgh ended up with a high-caliber safety. Cleveland gave up their 2022 (plus 2023 and 2024) first-round picks for Deshaun Watson. Pittsburgh, in turn, whiffed on Kenny Pickett. The Steelers and Browns have one Pro Bowl appearance each out of 46 players drafted. By 2024, both teams retained less than half of their 2020-2022 draft picks.

Conclusion

Kevin Colbert should end up in the Football Hall of Fame someday. He was that talented. But his last three draft classes show that he was slipping. Pittsburgh enjoys the reputation of building through the draft. But teams like Baltimore and Cincinnati surged ahead. There may be many more teams with better recent track records if we broaden the scope of the study. Omar Khan began turning over the scouting staff after he became the Steelers general manager following the 2022 draft. I hope that his first two draft classes show an improvement in the Steelers’ ability to identify talent.

