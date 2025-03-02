Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: How Did Kevin Colbert Stack Up?

I review the previous five Pittsburgh Steelers rookie classes every season. Several folks commented on how Pittsburgh compares to other NFL teams in successfully drafting players. The Steelers hold a reputation for spotting talent in the draft. But the last few seasons have not been so successful.
I reviewed Kevin Colbert’s last three draft classes before Omar Khan took over as General Manager. Then, I compared those classes to the Steelers’ rivals in the AFC North. After all, you have to outcompete your division foes to reach the playoffs.
It’s important to note that the draft is just one component of reloading the roster. General Managers must find and sign undrafted free agents, outside free agents, or execute trades. Teams must manage their salary caps effectively to retain quality players and make room for new contributors. In this article, I’m just focusing on the draft, a traditional source of talent for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here is what I found.
2020 Draft Class
|Rnd
|Pick
|Tm
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Yr
|St
|G
|AP1
|PB
|1
|1
|CIN
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|23
|5
|5
|69
|0
|2
|1
|10
|CLE
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|T
|21
|5
|3
|58
|0
|0
|1
|28
|BAL
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|21
|5
|5
|84
|0
|2
|2
|33
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|21
|5
|4
|70
|0
|0
|2
|44
|CLE
|Grant Delpit
|S
|21
|4
|3
|61
|0
|0
|2
|49
|PIT
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|22
|4
|1
|58
|0
|0
|2
|55
|BAL
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|21
|4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|65
|CIN
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|24
|5
|4
|68
|0
|0
|3
|71
|BAL
|Nnamdi Madubuike
|DT
|22
|5
|4
|76
|0
|2
|3
|88
|CLE
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|22
|5
|3
|81
|0
|0
|3
|92
|BAL
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|22
|5
|1
|72
|1
|2
|3
|97
|CLE
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|21
|3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|3
|98
|BAL
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|22
|5
|0
|76
|0
|0
|3
|102
|PIT
|Alex Highsmith
|LB
|23
|5
|4
|77
|0
|0
|3
|106
|BAL
|Tyre Phillips
|T
|23
|5
|1
|47
|0
|0
|4
|107
|CIN
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|22
|5
|0
|71
|0
|0
|4
|115
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|22
|5
|3
|78
|0
|0
|4
|124
|PIT
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|RB
|22
|4
|0
|17
|0
|0
|4
|135
|PIT
|Kevin Dotson
|G
|23
|5
|3
|69
|0
|0
|4
|143
|BAL
|Ben Bredeson
|G
|22
|5
|2
|62
|0
|0
|5
|147
|CIN
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|22
|5
|0
|30
|0
|0
|5
|160
|CLE
|Nick Harris
|C
|21
|4
|0
|45
|0
|0
|5
|170
|BAL
|Broderick Washington Jr.
|DT
|23
|5
|1
|70
|0
|0
|6
|180
|CIN
|Hakeem Adeniji
|T
|22
|4
|0
|43
|0
|0
|6
|187
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|21
|4
|1
|58
|0
|0
|6
|198
|PIT
|Antoine Brooks Jr.
|S
|22
|2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|6
|201
|BAL
|James Proche
|WR
|23
|5
|0
|62
|0
|0
|7
|215
|CIN
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|23
|5
|0
|61
|0
|0
|7
|219
|BAL
|Geno Stone
|S
|21
|5
|2
|68
|0
|0
|7
|232
|PIT
|Carlos Davis
|DT
|24
|3
|0
|12
|0
|0
Pittsburgh traded their first and fifth-round selections for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They picked up a fourth-round selection from Miami. So, Pittsburgh drafted six players in 2020. None of the drafted players have gone to the Pro Bowl or selected first-team All-Pro. But Alex Highsmith excelled as a four-year starter. Chase Claypool scored 11 touchdowns as a rookie before fading and being traded away. Kevin Dotson started two seasons before the Steelers traded him to the Rams. Only Highsmith remains with the team in 2025.
The Rivals
The Ravens drafted 10 players in 2020. Patrick Queen was a four-year starter for Baltimore, including a Pro Bowl. Pittsburgh signed Queen as a free agent in 2024. Baltimore drafted two other players who achieved Pro Bowls for them. Nnamdi Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is signed through 2027. Devin Duvernay, a two-time Pro Bowler, was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2021 as a returner. He left in free agency. Baltimore had three players left on their roster in 2024. Malik Harrison is scheduled to be a free agent in 2025.
Cincinnati selected Joe Burrow with the first pick of the 2020 draft. A starter since his rookie year, Burrow is a two-time Pro Bowler and franchise quarterback. The Bengals also picked up premier receiver Tee Higgins. Starting outside linebacker Logan Wilson intercepted 11 passes. Cincinnati had four of seven drafted players on their 2024 roster. Higgins and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither are scheduled to be free agents in 2025.
Cleveland drafted seven players in 2020. Overall number-10 pick Jedrick Wills started three years at left tackle for the Browns. But he’s been hobbled by injuries the past two seasons. Safety Grant Delpit missed his rookie season due to injury. But he’s evolved into a starting free safety. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott started two seasons before electing free agency before the 2024 season. Tight end Harrison Bryant played four seasons for Cleveland before leaving in free agency. Nick Harris left for Seattle in 2024. But the Browns swapped a 2026 sixth-round pick for a seventh-round pick to bring him back for the 2024 season due to injuries along their offensive line. The Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit for a 2025 sixth-round pick after three and a half seasons in Cleveland. Cleveland had three 2020 draft picks on their roster in 2024. Two are scheduled for free agency in 2025.
Ranking 2020 Draft Classes
Ranking the 2020 draft classes is pretty easy. Cincinnati led the way with a franchise quarterback, a starting wide receiver, and a linebacker. Helped by having the number 1 overall pick. Baltimore is right behind them with three players who have achieved Pro Bowls. Even though only one Steeler remained with the team in 2024, a high-performing edge rusher and a one-year rookie wonder receiver gave them the edge over Cleveland, which developed two starters out of their rookie draft class.
2021 Draft Class
|Rnd
|Pick
|Tm
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Yr
|St
|G
|AP1
|PB
|1
|5
|CIN
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|21
|4
|4
|62
|1
|4
|1
|24
|PIT
|Najee Harris
|RB
|23
|4
|4
|68
|0
|1
|1
|26
|CLE
|Greg Newsome II
|DB
|21
|4
|3
|54
|0
|0
|1
|27
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|21
|4
|2
|51
|0
|0
|1
|31
|BAL
|Odafe Oweh
|DE
|22
|4
|1
|62
|0
|0
|2
|46
|CIN
|Jackson Carman
|T
|21
|4
|0
|30
|0
|0
|2
|52
|CLE
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|LB
|21
|4
|3
|49
|0
|1
|2
|55
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|22
|4
|2
|61
|0
|0
|3
|69
|CIN
|Joseph Ossai
|LB
|21
|3
|0
|47
|0
|0
|3
|87
|PIT
|Kendrick Green
|OL
|22
|3
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|91
|CLE
|Anthony Schwartz
|WR
|21
|2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|3
|94
|BAL
|Ben Cleveland
|OL
|23
|4
|0
|54
|0
|0
|3
|104
|BAL
|Brandon Stephens
|CB
|23
|4
|3
|65
|0
|0
|4
|110
|CLE
|James Hudson
|OL
|22
|4
|0
|49
|0
|0
|4
|111
|CIN
|Cameron Sample
|DE
|21
|3
|0
|47
|0
|0
|4
|122
|CIN
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
|23
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|128
|PIT
|Dan Moore
|OL
|22
|4
|4
|66
|0
|0
|4
|131
|BAL
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|22
|4
|0
|54
|0
|0
|4
|132
|CLE
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|21
|3
|0
|26
|0
|0
|4
|139
|CIN
|D’Ante Smith
|T
|23
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|140
|PIT
|Buddy Johnson
|LB
|22
|3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|5
|149
|CIN
|Evan McPherson
|K
|22
|4
|0
|61
|0
|0
|5
|153
|CLE
|Tony Fields
|LB
|22
|4
|0
|45
|0
|0
|5
|156
|PIT
|Isaiahh Loudermilk
|DE
|23
|4
|0
|58
|0
|0
|5
|160
|BAL
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|22
|3
|0
|20
|0
|0
|5
|169
|CLE
|Richard LeCounte
|DB
|22
|3
|0
|12
|0
|0
|5
|171
|BAL
|Daelin Hayes
|DL
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|184
|BAL
|Ben Mason
|FB
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|190
|CIN
|Trey Hill
|OL
|21
|3
|0
|25
|0
|0
|6
|202
|CIN
|Chris Evans
|RB
|23
|3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|6
|211
|CLE
|Demetric Felton
|RB
|23
|2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|6
|216
|PIT
|Quincy Roche
|DL
|23
|2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|7
|235
|CIN
|Wyatt Hubert
|DE
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|245
|PIT
|Tre Norwood
|DB
|22
|2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|7
|254
|PIT
|Pressley Harvin III
|P
|22
|3
|0
|47
|0
|0
Najee Harris gained 1,000 yards rushing four straight years and a Pro Bowler in 2021. The Steelers selected nine players in the 2021 draft. The draft produced a starting running back, tight end, and left tackle. But two, Najee Harris and Dan Moore may sign with other teams as free agents in 2025. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is signed through 2028. And Isaiahh Loudermilk played four seasons as a rotational defensive lineman. But he is a free agent in 2025, too.
Pittsburgh had four 2020 draft picks play for them in 2024. But they could be down to Freiermuth in 2025 unless they re-sign some of their pending free agents.
The Rivals
None of the Ravens’ eight 2020 draft picks, including two first-round picks, have made the Pro Bowl. But their top pick, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, emerged as a starter the past two seasons. And third-round pick Brandon Stephens started three seasons. Bateman contracted through 2026. But Bateman is a free agent in 2025. Rotational and spot starter Odafe Oweh has 23 sacks. Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option for 2025. Baltimore had five of eight draft picks play for them in 2024. Three are scheduled to be free agents in 2025.
The Bengals drafted 10 players in 2020. Ja’Marr Chase is a 4-time Pro Bowler and 2024 first-team All-Pro. He was the fifth overall pick. Evan McPherson is the regular Bengals place kicker. Not much else besides some role players. Three of the five who played for the Bengals in 2024 are contracted for 2025. Will see if the two free agents are re-signed for 2025.
The Browns got two three-year starters from the eight players they drafted in 2021. First-rounder Greg Newsome was a regular starter in his first three seasons. But he only had three starts in 2024, and he landed on injured reserve near the end of the season. 2023 Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a regular starting linebacker. But he landed on injured reserve his other three years with Cleveland. James Hudson, a spot-starter offensive lineman, landed on injured reserve in 2024. This was the case with linebacker Tony Fields, who the Browns waived after his time on the injured reserve list. Three of four players on the Browns 2024 roster are contracted for 2025, including their top two picks.
Ranking 2021 Draft Classes
The Bengals were tops in 2021, too, led by the overall number 5 pick, Ja’Marr Chase, a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team all-pro receiver. Pittsburgh landed a starting running back, tight end, and left tackle. Baltimore and Cleveland followed.
2022 Draft Class
|Rnd
|Pick
|Tm
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Yr
|St
|G
|AP1
|PB
|1
|14
|BAL
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|21
|2024
|2
|48
|1
|2
|1
|20
|PIT
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|24
|2024
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|25
|BAL
|Tyler Linderbaum
|OL
|22
|2024
|3
|49
|0
|2
|1
|31
|CIN
|Daxton Hill
|DB
|21
|2024
|1
|37
|0
|0
|2
|45
|BAL
|David Ojabo
|LB
|22
|2024
|0
|18
|0
|0
|2
|52
|PIT
|George Pickens
|WR
|21
|2024
|3
|48
|0
|0
|2
|60
|CIN
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|22
|2024
|3
|39
|0
|0
|3
|68
|CLE
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|21
|2024
|2
|50
|0
|0
|3
|76
|BAL
|Travis Jones
|DT
|22
|2024
|1
|49
|0
|0
|3
|78
|CLE
|Alex Wright
|DE
|22
|2024
|0
|37
|0
|0
|3
|84
|PIT
|DeMarvin Leal
|DT
|22
|2024
|0
|28
|0
|0
|3
|95
|CIN
|Zachary Carter
|DE
|23
|2024
|1
|45
|0
|0
|3
|99
|CLE
|David Bell
|WR
|21
|2024
|0
|32
|0
|0
|4
|108
|CLE
|Perrion Winfrey
|DT
|22
|2023
|0
|14
|0
|0
|4
|110
|BAL
|Daniel Faalele
|T
|22
|2024
|1
|49
|0
|0
|4
|119
|BAL
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|DB
|23
|2024
|0
|19
|0
|0
|4
|124
|CLE
|Cade York
|K
|21
|2024
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4
|128
|BAL
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|23
|2024
|0
|30
|0
|0
|4
|130
|BAL
|Jordan Stout
|P
|24
|2024
|2
|51
|0
|0
|4
|136
|CIN
|Cordell Volson
|T
|24
|2024
|3
|50
|0
|0
|4
|138
|PIT
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|23
|2024
|0
|34
|0
|0
|4
|139
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|22
|2024
|1
|49
|0
|0
|4
|141
|BAL
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|24
|2023
|0
|15
|0
|0
|5
|156
|CLE
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|22
|2024
|1
|44
|0
|0
|5
|166
|CIN
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|23
|2024
|0
|24
|0
|0
|6
|196
|BAL
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|22
|2024
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|202
|CLE
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|22
|2024
|0
|15
|0
|0
|6
|208
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|TE
|23
|2024
|0
|51
|0
|0
|7
|223
|CLE
|Isaiah Thomas
|DE
|23
|2024
|0
|12
|0
|0
|7
|225
|PIT
|Mark Robinson
|LB
|23
|2024
|0
|38
|0
|0
|7
|241
|PIT
|Chris Oladokun
|QB
|25
|2024
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|246
|CLE
|Dawson Deaton
|OL
|23
|0
|0
|0
|7
|252
|CIN
|Jeff Gunter
|OLB
|23
|2022
|0
|10
|0
|0
Pittsburgh drafted seven players in 2022. They swung and missed on Kenny Pickett in the first round. He’s now a backup in Philadelphia after just two seasons in Pittsburgh. George Pickens is a talented but mercurial receiver. DeMarvin Leal has struggled with injuries. Calvin Austin fitting in as a slot receiver and punt returner after missing his rookie year. Connor Heyward lost offensive snaps in the Arthur Smith offense. But a reliable special teamer. Linebacker Mark Robinson primarily played special teams. Quarterback Chris Oladokun never made the roster.
The Rivals
Baltimore’s first two picks yielded a first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro-Bowler Safety. And a two-time Pro Bowl starting center. Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum earned their place in the draft. Plus, tackles on offense and defense emerged in 2024. And two tight ends playing plenty of snaps behind Mark Andrews. Add a punter and a core special teamer. Nine of the 11 Baltimore 2022 picks saw action with the Ravens in 2024.
The Bengals drafted six players in 2022. Three were starters in 2024. DB Daxton Hill started five games in 2024 before going on injured reserve. But Cam Taylor-Britt started the past two seasons at cornerback and has a pick-six in 2023 and 2024. Cordell Volson is now starting tackle. The Bengals waived DE Zach Carter. But have a core special teamer in Tycen Anderson who returned after missing 2023 to injury.
Cleveland drafted nine players. But their top pick was in the third round. The purgatory caused by signing Deshaun Watson limited opportunities to obtain top talent in this draft. Only cornerback Martin Emerson is a regular starter. Though running back Jerome Ford has filled in for Nick Chubb despite his own injuries. Alex Wright is a rotational defensive lineman. Receiver David Bell is on injured reserve for most of 2024. Kicker Cade York lasted a year before moving on.
Ranking 2021 Draft Classes
Baltimore led the way with two two-time Pro Bowlers. Cincinnati selected three starters. Despite missing at quarterback in the first round, I rank Pittsburgh ahead of Cleveland. The Steelers got a talented receiver and four role players, while Cleveland, hampered by the DeShaun Watson trade, did not pick until the third round.
Overall Ranking of the Three Draft Classes
|Round
|BAL
|CIN
|PIT
|CLE
|1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|7
|3
|3
|6
|4
|8
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|1
|4
|6
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|3
|5
|2
|total
|29
|23
|22
|24
|2024
|17
|13
|10
|11
|2024 PCT
|58.60%
|56.50%
|45.50%
|45.80%
|AP1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|PB
|10
|6
|1
|1
Overall, I ranked Baltimore as the best drafting team in the AFC North from 2020 to 2022. The Ravens had the largest percentage of drafted players contributing to the team in 2024. Plus, they led all teams in the number of Pro Bowls achieved by their players drafted during that period. They also drafted more players at higher rounds through trades or compensatory picks. Excellent management.
Cincinnati was aided by two top-5 overall picks. But their scouting department did a good job at identifying the best talent that would improve their roster. Too often, teams squander high picks by selecting the wrong horse (i.e., Ryan Leaf versus Peyton Manning). Steady selections led to a high retention rate of drafted players in 2024.
Pittsburgh and Cleveland were together in a lower tier. Both teams traded away first-round picks. But Pittsburgh ended up with a high-caliber safety. Cleveland gave up their 2022 (plus 2023 and 2024) first-round picks for Deshaun Watson. Pittsburgh, in turn, whiffed on Kenny Pickett. The Steelers and Browns have one Pro Bowl appearance each out of 46 players drafted. By 2024, both teams retained less than half of their 2020-2022 draft picks.
Conclusion
Kevin Colbert should end up in the Football Hall of Fame someday. He was that talented. But his last three draft classes show that he was slipping. Pittsburgh enjoys the reputation of building through the draft. But teams like Baltimore and Cincinnati surged ahead. There may be many more teams with better recent track records if we broaden the scope of the study. Omar Khan began turning over the scouting staff after he became the Steelers general manager following the 2022 draft. I hope that his first two draft classes show an improvement in the Steelers’ ability to identify talent.
Your Song Selection
I always like to include some music. The Steelers can choose to be better. They must crush the bones of despair. Leave the hurt behind. And just choose to be better. Here is To Be Better performed by Miracle of Sound.