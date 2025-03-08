Pending Free Agent OT Dan Moore Jr. Will Break The Bank (And Why That’s Good For Pittsburgh)

Outside of Baltimore, the happiest people about left tackle Ronnie Stanley re-signing with the Ravens has to be Dan Moore Jr. and his agent. With one of the top blindside protectors off the board, Moore’s value only increases days away from hitting the open market.

His destination is unknown but his price tag is clearer. According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, Moore could command roughly $15 million per season.

With Ronnie Stanley, the free-agent left tackle market is headed by Pittsburgh's Dan Moore and Minnesota's Cam Robinson, both of whom could command close to $15 million per. San Francisco's Jaylon Moore is probably next after those two. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 8, 2025

Steelers’ fans may scoff at the number. They shouldn’t. Moore is far from elite but in the offensive line-starved world that is the NFL, a mid-20s left tackle with experience and at his best, solid play, rarely hits the market. And Moore will. Thanks to Pittsburgh drafting back-to-back first-round offensive tackles the last two seasons in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, Moore won’t be re-signed and will play elsewhere in 2025. Jones will shift over to left tackle while a healthy Fautanu will step in on the right side.

It makes Dan Moore a hot commodity for left tackle-needy teams, which is to say, a good chunk of the league. Even the 2025 tackle draft class is considered weak. The top prospect is LSU’s Will Campbell but below-average arm length has many projecting him inside to guard. There will be tackles taken in the first round, names like Missouri’s Armand Membou will be selected night one, but the pool is shallow.

Paying offensive linemen in free agency comes with a tax. A surcharge on the position. Everyone needs offensive line help. Few teams have it. So when a guy with Moore’s resume appears, his price tag soars.

For Pittsburgh, the higher the figure, the better. Compensation value is primarily based off of two factors: contract and playing time. A higher contract increases the odds of Moore sending Pittsburgh a shiny comp pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, though any big splashes the Steelers make of their own could cancel that out.

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Commanders are speculated to be in the left tackle market. We’ll see if Dan Moore ends up with any of those three or somewhere else. Wherever he signs, it’ll be for a lot of money.