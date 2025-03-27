Pelissero: Steelers Willing To Wait On Aaron Rodgers, Feel They’re ‘Set Up Really Well To Be A Factor’ In AFC

If the quarterback position didn’t exist, people would be looking at the way the Pittsburgh Steelers have handled this offseason in a much more positive light. They’ve added some depth on defense. Pittsburgh also made a bold move by bringing in a talented receiver in DK Metcalf. Unfortunately, they haven’t found their quarterback, whom they hope to be Aaron Rodgers, to round out what has otherwise been a solid offseason.

It seems clear that Pittsburgh is willing to wait on Rodgers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero echoed that sentiment, and also mentioned how confident the Steelers feel in themselves Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Mike Tomlin, it seems like, is patient, and is willing to wait for a player [Rodgers] that he’s really coveted for some time,” Pelissero said. “And this is a unique opportunity to get a four-time NFL MVP. The Steelers feel like they are set up really well to be a factor this year in the AFC, and in a really tough AFC North division.”

The level of expectations from the Steelers in 2025 will vary greatly depending on who their quarterback is. If it’s Mason Rudolph, or a rookie picked in the middle rounds of the draft, they won’t be too high. However, if Pittsburgh can insert Rodgers, or a player of the same caliber into the lineup, there’s no reason to expect anything short of a playoff run.

It’s easy to feel doom and gloom about the Steelers nowadays. Yet, not that long ago, people threw the Steelers’ name into Super Bowl conversations. The Steelers were 10-3 at one point last year. They even had a decent chance at landing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs at one point.

We all know how things went, the Steelers crashing and burning after that. Last season, everything went wrong all at once. The offensive line struggled, and the defense couldn’t stop anything. Yet, Pittsburgh still finished with 10 wins and made the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers gives you similar production to Russell Wilson nowadays. The offense is getting a major addition in Metcalf as well. If the Steelers can find a talented running back in the draft, that position may improve in 2025, too.

There are plenty of reasons to feel some frustration about the organization’s direction. However, there are reasons for optimism. Especially if they land Rodgers, the Steelers should show some improvement next season. It’s not the ultimate goal, but maybe the playoff losing streak finally comes to an end in 2025.