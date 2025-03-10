Pelissero: Steelers Sent Justin Fields Offer ‘Several Days’ Ago: ‘Has Not Given Them An Answer’

It takes two to tango and for the moment, Justin Fields isn’t the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dance partner. Poised to test the legal tampering period portion of free agency, the Steelers are reportedly waiting to hear back from Fields after sending him a contract proposal.

“They have had an offer out to Justin Fields for several days now,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, noting Fields “has not given them an answer.”

The details of the contract aren’t known but clearly wasn’t good enough for Fields to immediately accept. Reporting has been consistent that Fields wants to truly understand his market by hitting the tampering period when teams are allowed to freely talk with outside free agents. Perhaps that will drive up his price tag or at the least, understand his best path to playing and starting after being replaced by Russell Wilson six games into 2024. The New York Jets have been strongly connected to Fields and are expected to be Pittsburgh’s primary competition.

Any contract for Justin Fields isn’t expected to be long-term nor will it be for huge money relative to the quarterback market. Still, structure and money are a factor for any free agent and Fields could be searching for a one-year deal to bet on himself, play well, and cash in during the 2026 offseason.

Pelissero touched on Pittsburgh’s Plan B should Fields sign elsewhere.

“If Fields were to go to the Jets, then the Steelers would be into some of their fallback options,” he said. “Including Russell Wilson, who replaced Fields as the starter last season once Wilson was able to get healthy. And Aaron Rodgers is a potential player there as well.”

The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac countered some of that, ruling out a Wilson return to Pittsburgh. Rodgers has picked up steam today and a signing could signal the team’s desire to go all-in with Rodgers at quarterback after landing WR DK Metcalf in a blockbuster trade Sunday evening.