Pelissero: Steelers Place 2nd Round Tender On RB Jaylen Warren

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially tendered RB Jaylen Warren, keeping him under team control for the 2025 season. A restricted free agent, Warren has received a second-round tender, meaning he’ll earn $5.346 million should he play out the tender this year.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

It’s an expected move to keep Warren on the roster for 2025. In theory, any other team could submit an offer sheet and if Pittsburgh fails to match, Warren would be signed away. But that’s unlikely to occur knowing any team who did so would give up their 2025 second-round pick as the tender condition, a price too steep to pay.

Undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2022, Warren quickly turned heads with his effort, energy, pass protection, and downhill running style. As a rookie, he became the team’s third down back and increased his role to create a committee with RB Najee Harris.

Warren’s most successful season came in 2023. He rushed for 784 yards on 149 carries with four rushing scores while recording 61 receptions, second on the team, for another 370 yards. His 2024 season was dampened by injuries, plagued by hamstring and knee trouble early in the year. He finished the year with 120 carries, 511 yards, and one rushing score to pair with 38 receptions as he continued third-down duties. His best performance came during the Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing 11 times for 71-yards while adding five receptions for 41-yards. He had a touchdown wiped out by offensive holding.

Jaylen Warren also served as one of the team’s two kick returners, outproducing Cordarrelle Patterson with a 25.2-yard average on nine tries.

With Harris a pending unrestricted free agent, Warren could enter 2025 as the Steelers’ lead back. As our stat study showed, he was successful on outside zone and core Arthur Smith concepts despite having a down year of production. If the Steelers don’t re-sign Harris, they’ll likely add a running back in the draft in what’s considered the position’s deepest class of the last decade.

It’s possible the Steelers will attempt a long-term deal with Warren later this offseason. If not, he’ll enter the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.