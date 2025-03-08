Pelissero: Sam Darnold Not Expected To Return To Vikings, Creating Fallout In QB Carousel

The quarterback carousel in the NFL is starting to heat up in a big way, especially after the surprise trade of Seattle Seahawks’ QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders Friday afternoon, causing the first domino to fall in what should be a busy offseason at the QB position.

With Smith being traded to the Raiders, plugging one hole for a QB-needy team, it opens up another opportunity in Seattle, which now reportedly has free agent quarterback Sam Darnold unlikely to return to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, Darnold is expected to hit the open market.

“With the Geno Smith trade opening a spot in Seattle, Sam Darnold is not expected to return to the #Vikings, who are now focused on other options they’ve been pursuing in recent weeks, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero tweeted just moments ago.

That’s quite a big development at the quarterback position, considering Darnold is considered by some to be the best quarterback available this offseason. After landing with Minnesota as a free agent last year, pairing with head coach Kevin O’Connell, Darnold had a tremendous 2024 season.

He completed 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and a passer rating of 102.5. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft made his first Pro Bowl, too, settling in nicely with the Vikings. He took them on a rather magical run after Minnesota traded up to land Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and then lost him for the year in the preseason.

Now, he’s set to land a big pay-day in free agent.

Along with the fallout from the Geno Smith trade to the Raiders, there are other moving pieces at the QB position, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Daniel Jones is expected to have a market with the Vikings, whom he spent the end of the 2024 season with, as well as the Colts. Aaron Rodgers “lurks” as he’s considering the Giants while the Vikings remain a dark horse.

And Justin Fields has a “strong market” as the Steelers work to re-sign him, which has been the case much of the offseason.

Initially, the belief was he would return to the Vikings and run it back with O’Connell, who has become a QB whisperer, getting the best out of the likes of Darnold, Josh Dobbs, Kirk Cousins and at some points even Nick Mullens. But with Smith traded to the Raiders and the Seahawks in need of a QB, Darnold is unlikely to return to Minnesota.

Him hitting the open market makes for another option for the Steelers at the quarterback position, too. Though the Steelers seem focused on re-signing one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, Darnold is a name that has continued to be connected to the Steelers via speculation.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was the latest to make the case for Darnold in Pittsburgh. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Friday, Jeremiah stated the Steelers need to have either Darnold or Fields in the fold come Monday at the QB position.

“I just feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers when we get to Monday when this whole thing kick off,” Jeremiah said during a Friday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “They have to have either Justin Fields or Sam Darnold in the fold. To me, those are the two guys that make the most sense for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Darnold with Arthur Smith is an intriguing combination, though there are still some rightfully speculative of Darnold and his ability to be that true franchise quarterback, especially with the type of money he’s commanding on the open market.

He would be a good fit within the offense due to his mobility and work in play-action. On play-action last season in Minnesota, Darnold completed 119-of-164 attempts for 1,634 yards, 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions, good for an elite 91.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.