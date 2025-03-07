Pelissero: Myles Garrett Requests Meeting With Browns’ Owner, Willing To Miss Games If Not Traded (Updates)

Update, 8:45 a.m: According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, who appeared on Good Morning Football Friday morning, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam actually denied Myles Garrett’s request for a meeting in the midst of his trade request. The initial reporting from Tom Pelissero made it sound as though a request was made and Haslam hadn’t responded yet, but Garafolo made it crystal clear: Haslam declined the meeting.

“Garrett reached out to Jimmy Haslam and requested a meeting with the owner, according to Tom Pelissero’s sources, and Haslam said no,” Garafolo said, according to video via Garafolo’s Twitter account. “The reason that Haslam said no here is that, we know what the issues are, we know about the communication between your agent and our GM Andrew Berry…you need to go to Andrew Berry on this.

“And he — Haslam does — has full trust in Berry to handle this situation and basically redirected Garrett and his agent to Berry, basically saying ‘You’re not going to go around the general manager to come to me to get this done.'”

From @gmfb: #Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined a meeting with Myles Garrett because he trusts GM Andrew Berry to handle the situation. More 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/iNMdzFAeqa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2025

Our original story is below.

The Myles Garrett trade saga continues to heat to a boil.

With the Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry dug in on having no plans to move their star defensive end, Garrett is attempting to go above them. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Garrett requested a meeting with Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam and is willing to sit out games if he’s not traded.

Myles Garrett has made clear since the end of last season that he wants to continue his hall of fame career elsewhere. The #Browns organization — from ownership to GM to coach — is aligned on its offseason plan, which does not include trading Myles Garrett. Stay tuned. https://t.co/Cz1geXCPbS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2025

Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Berry reiterated that the Browns have no interest in moving Garrett. Unwilling to engage in trade talks, they instead want to sign Garrett to an extension to make him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

During the Combine, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that Garrett would be willing to stay with the Browns if he was paid $40 million per year. Later that day Cabot reported that Garrett is “not open” to a contract extension with Cleveland and reiterated his trade request.

“Myles Garrett is ‘not open to’ a contract extension with the Browns, a league source told cleveland.com on Thursday,” Cabot wrote. “Normally, Browns GM Andrew Berry meets with agents here at the NFL Combine about such matters, but Garrett and his camp have slammed the door shut on negotiations.

“Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns so he can go elsewhere to win a Super Bowl, and he’s adamantly stated it’s not about the money.”

Garrett, who won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023 over Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, requested a trade on Feb. 3. Garrett stated a desire to win, something he has not done much of in Cleveland since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

Across eight seasons with the Browns, Garrett has put together a Hall of Fame resume, recording 102.5 sacks and becoming the youngest player in NFL history to 100 career sacks.

Garrett made his trade request public via Twitter on Feb. 3.

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.