Pelissero: Metcalf Believes In ‘Chance To Win’ With Pittsburgh, Refutes Request For ‘Warm Climate’

When people think of the AFC North and the Pittsburgh Steelers, they think of physical battles like that whiteout game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns last season. All four teams play outdoors and all four teams are prone to getting a good blizzard in the late months of the season. For DK Metcalf, is that going to be an issue? There were reports circulating after his trade request that he was looking for a warm-weather team. It didn’t exactly seem like a fit for the AFC North.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Metcalf’s agent refuted the idea that his client was looking for warm weather. He also goes into Metcalf’s motivations for signing with the Steelers.

“DK Metcalf wanted a fresh start, a new contract and — most important — a chance to win,” Pelissero wrote. “He did not, according to his representation, say anything about playing in a warm climate. Metcalf is all-in on playing in Pittsburgh and the rugged AFC North.”

All of you concerned fans that were worried about December and January football with Metcalf can breathe a sigh of relief. He is perfectly capable of playing in cold weather. How do I know this, you ask? I lived in Seattle for a decade. For whatever reason it rains all year there, but when it finally gets down to freezing temperature it stops precipitating. It might not snow very often, but it definitely gets cold. There is no doubt that Metcalf has sat on the sideline through the miserable freezing cold drizzle in Seattle.

As to his motivations for signing with the team, it seems obvious why he wanted out of Seattle. Geno Smith was traded away and Tyler Lockett was released. The Seahawks are in a rebuild, and they probably weren’t willing to pay him what he’s worth at this point in their process.

Fans of the team will argue this point, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are held in high regards around the league, including by players. Metcalf looks at the roster and sees players like T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Patrick Queen, Minkah Fitzpatrick, George Pickens, and Jaylen Warren. That is a better cast than he’s had in Seattle for the last few years. He signed a five-year deal, so he obviously believes in the long-term vision as his representation indicated to Pelissero.

A few days ago, the other part of his request was a stable quarterback situation. Could the Steelers have lured him in with a little insider information about their free agency plans? Interestingly enough, they are reportedly set to put in an offer on the top FA quarterback in Sam Darnold. Could the Steelers really make two massive moves like that back to back? I guess we are about to find out.