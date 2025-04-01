Pelissero: ‘All Signs Are Pointing’ Toward Aaron Rodgers Signing With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t know who their starting quarterback will be in 2025 yet, but they could be getting closer to figuring it out. During a segment on NFL Network’s The Insiders discussing Rodgers’ recent throwing session with Steelers WR DK Metcalf, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said that “all signs are pointing” toward Rodgers signing with the Steelers.

“This truly appears to be a situation where all signs are pointing to Aaron Rodgers being the Steelers quarterback, but until he actually calls and says I’m in, they can’t be 100% sure.”

It feels like Rodgers has been trending toward signing with the Steelers for a bit now, especially after he visited the team facility on March 21. But he still hasn’t decided where he’s going to play next season, even with the New York Giants seemingly out of the running after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. There’s also the question of whether he’s going to play, as the 41-year-old could also be contemplating retirement.

Pittsburgh is the only team still actively pursuing Rodgers, and given his visit to the team facility and throwing session with Metcalf, it seems as if he’s doing his due diligence on potentially joining the Steelers. The Athletic previously reported that Rodgers wanted to sign with the Minnesota Vikings if they expressed interest, but they are focused on moving forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. If Rodgers stays unsigned, and the Vikings don’t like what they see out of McCarthy during OTAs, they could always pivot to Rodgers, though that feels unlikely.

While the Steelers don’t have a deadline for Rodgers, Mike Tomlin said the team wants to figure out who their quarterback will be by training camp. The longer this drags on, the more impatient the Steelers may be, especially with some in the organization wanting him to decide soon.

No one really has any insight on when Aaron Rodgers will decide what he’ll do next season, but it does feel as if a decision could be getting closer. With Pittsburgh really his only option right now outside of retirement, if Rodgers is playing next season, it does seem right now as if he’ll more than likely wind up in Pittsburgh. But as Pelissero said, until he actually makes the decision, there’s always room for doubt.