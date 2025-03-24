Pelissero: Aaron Rodgers Decision Could Be Coming ‘Within The Next Few Days’

Nothing is certain until it happens, but all signs have pointed to Aaron Rodgers eventually signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The big question has been when. We may have an answer via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“They’ve had parameters in place in Pittsburgh for weeks. It’s not gonna be a contract thing, it’s not gonna be a financial thing,” Pelissero said via SiriusXM NFL Radio on X. “The Giants, there have been ongoing conversations, ongoing dialogue with Aaron Rodgers’ agent, but Aaron just, you know, he calls his own shots.

“My impression from talking to a lot of people involved is that people believe this answer is coming in the near term, maybe even within the next few days here.”

According to several reports, the Giants are the only other teams that have placed an offer on his desk. Despite their interest, Rodgers seemingly hasn’t visited New York. The Giants have also been busy bringing in other veteran options for visits and even signed Jameis Winston last week.

Meanwhile, the Steelers had Rodgers in for a visit that was reportedly “very positive” on both sides, and they haven’t poked around the veteran market much at all.

I don’t think anybody anticipated the Steelers’ starting quarterback situation for 2025 being up in the air a full two weeks after the start of free agency. Still, there should be a resolution soon, and there’s a good chance it goes according to plan.

Other than the Steelers and Giants, there is also an option behind door number three. That would be if Rodgers decides to call it a career and retire. Given his visit with the Steelers, that doesn’t seem to be a likely outcome, but nothing can be ruled out until the ink dries on the contract.