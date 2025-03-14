Pauline: Clemson DT Payton Page Had Pro Day Dinner With Mike Tomlin

Fresh off the Pro Day circuit Thursday that saw a large contingent of Pittsburgh Steelers coaches attend Clemson Pro Day, reports are starting to surface about a dinner with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and some Clemson players.

Previously, it was reported that Tomlin had a Pro Day dinner with Clemson running back Phil Mafah. Now, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, that dinner also included Clemson defensive tackle Payton Page.

“Page, who had dinner with Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday, also completed 27 reps on the bench,” Pauline writes regarding Page and his dinner with Tomlin, which is a big deal on the Pro Day circuit when it comes to the Steelers.

Page participated in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl after being a late addition due to injuries. During the 2024 season, Page recorded 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one interception and one touchdown, scoring against The Citadel on Nov. 23.

He played in 53 career games with the Tigers and finished his career with 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and started 14 games, with all 14 starts coming in 2024.

Page measured in at 6032, 290 pounds at the NFL’s Scouting Combine with 31 3/8-inch arms, a 33-inch vertical and a 9’8″ broad jump. At the Pro Day, according to Pauline, Page ran a 5.03 40-yard dash with a 1.75 10-yard split, along with his 27 reps on the bench.

Clemson football reporter Chapel Fowler captured video of Page running the 40-yard dash during the Tigers’ Pro Day.

Clemson DT Payton Page’s 40-yard dash (no official time yet) pic.twitter.com/aysveuTpDo — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 13, 2025

The big defensive tackle checked some boxes athletically at his Pro Day, putting up some good numbers for his size. Pauline writes that Page entered the season with a UDFA grade but has seemingly cemented himself as a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS), Page comes in at a very good 8.23.

Payton Page is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.23 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 327 out of 1845 DT from 1987 to 2025. Pro day testing unofficial, splits projected.https://t.co/rSTkbIfzfa pic.twitter.com/2N18hTjrWa — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 14, 2025

We’ll be sure to have a scouting report on Page on the site in the coming weeks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in April.