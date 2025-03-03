Patriots Could Be Steelers’ Biggest Competition For Veteran Wide Receiver

A decade ago, the biggest rivalry between Pittsburgh and Foxborough was quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady. Fast forward to today and the top battle could be whoever lands a marquee veteran receiver. It’s no secret the Steelers are looking for wide receiver help once free agency opens up next week and according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Patriots will join them. A new-look franchise confident it can land a big fish.

“The #Patriots, with the most cap space by far, are set to be aggressive—especially at WR. They tried last year but fell short. With Drake Maye, they should have an easier time attracting talent and are willing to spend, whether through free agency or a blockbuster trade,” Schultz tweeted Monday afternoon.

Hitting the reset button on the franchise, New England is course-correcting under Mike Vrabel, a former Steeler and Patriot who is well-respected around the league. Money won’t be an issue for the team to add any wideout and with WR Tee Higgins off the board, none of the available options are slated to make top-10 dollars, anyway.

The Patriots believe having a young franchise quarterback in Maye (whose rookie contract helps create their cap space) will entice receivers to come to New England and help the team rebuild. One of six first-round quarterbacks selected last season, Maye began the season as a backup before taking over the starting job. Despite a 3-9 record, he threw for over 2,200 yards and 15 touchdowns with better tape than the numbers would suggest.

Like the Steelers, the Patriots have weak current options at wideout. Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte are the team’s “top” wideouts, an unimpressive cast of characters at a position in serious need of a facelift.

Top pending free agent receivers include Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, Buffalo’s Amari Cooper, Chicago’s Keenan Allen, and the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton. The trade/cut market could also be bustling with the New York Jets’ Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp, and Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk as options.

While the Steelers lack a franchise quarterback like Maye, their selling point could be team stability and the better chance of competing for the playoffs, even if they’re in the midst of a prolonged postseason drought. Both teams figure to add help this offseason but it’ll be a battle for the biggest prize even if by offseason’s end, each franchise will surely tout how happy they are with their additions.