Packers Hall Of Famer Predicts Steelers Will Win Super Bowl With Aaron Rodgers

Despite winning just five games with the New York Jets in 2024, plenty of people will hop aboard the Aaron Rodgers-Steelers hype train if he ends up signing with Pittsburgh. Just look back to last season and what was being said in the media when Russell Wilson was 6-1 as the starter. It doesn’t take much to get carried away, and that is especially the case when dealing with a four-time league MVP and Super Bowl champion.

Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame S LeRoy Butler set the bar high with a wild prediction. If Rodgers joins the Steelers, he thinks that could result in a Super Bowl victory and a John Elway moment to ride off into the sunset as a champion.

“If he comes in, I think you have a legitimate chance to get to the Super Bowl,” Butler said via the Go Long TD podcast hosted by Ty Dunne. “If Aaron Rodgers goes to Pittsburgh, you could expect them to be in the Super Bowl. They’ll be my Super Bowl pick if he goes there.”

This may sound like the words of a Packers fan who overvalues his team’s former franchise QB, but Butler has been very vocal in his criticism of Rodgers over the past two years since he left Green Bay. What makes him think that it could be different in Pittsburgh?

“Aaron gotta give up the control, and I think Pittsburgh [is] the only team that can do that,” Butler said. “He has to give up the control and really become not the bird that comes in with the worm feeding one of the babies, he has to be one of the babies with his mouth open. Want to receive coaching and receive the whole team concept, and the only place that can do that is Pittsburgh because [Mike] Tomlin ain’t going for what the Jets went for.”

The Jets pretty much handed the entire operation over to Rodgers. They let him bring in his friend Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive coordinator and essentially run the offense himself. They brought in some of his teammates from Green Bay like Allen Lazard and eventually Davante Adams. The Steelers wouldn’t be trying to appease him like that but rather try to assimilate him into an already-established culture of winning.

Mike Tomlin is one of the few coaches who has enough pedigree and respect to stand toe to toe with a figure like Rodgers, and we all know that Tomlin is the master motivator when it comes to relating to his players.

Arthur Smith and Tomlin went through this with Russell Wilson last year and there were reportedly a series of long, difficult talks to get on the same page about the offense. Was that a give-and-take relationship? Or did the Steelers force Wilson to play within their structure? Reports about him being barred from checking out of plays at the line of scrimmage would suggest it was the latter.

I am of the opinion that it should be more of a give and take. You don’t want Rodgers calling all the shots, but you also don’t want to ignore his experience and what that can bring to the team.

People will disagree with Butler’s assessment that a quarterback is all the Steelers need, but a roster doesn’t need to be perfect to compete deep into the playoffs. They have All-Pro players on defense and Rodgers could give them a dangerous passing game with DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and Calvin Austin III. A dangerous passing game helps create space for the running game. And a dangerous offense takes a ton of pressure off the defense. Football is a team sport that is all about synergy, and we saw flashes of three-phase brilliance last year.

“He’ll be able to go off into the sunset like John Elway,” Butler said. “To all the Go Long subscribers, I’m standing on business. Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, they win the Super Bowl.”

I don’t share Butler’s opinion overall, but I do think the Steelers can finally get over the hump and win a playoff game with Rodgers, and it won’t take long for the fan base to get excited again once they start winning in the postseason.