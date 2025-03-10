Orlovsky: Steelers Now A QB ‘Destination Spot’ With Metcalf And Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bombshell of a move on Sunday. In an offseason where fans have been more than frustrated with the Steelers’ lack of action, Pittsburgh finally gave them something to cheer. Late on Sunday, the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, making a major upgrade at receiver. Now, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks the Steelers have become the optimal QB destination, as the carousel is set to unwind this week.

“The number one place right now, for a starting quarterback in the league, that is open, is the Pittsburgh Steelers, since they acquired DK Metcalf,” Orlovsky said Monday on Get Up. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers, if I’m Sam Darnold, that’s the place I want to go. If they keep George Pickens, that is a very different football team, offensively, than they were 48 hours ago. So the Steelers have now become the destination spot for a starting QB for me.”

Orlovsky is right when he says the Steelers’ offense is different. Although it’s only one player, Metcalf is an offense-altering level of a talent. All throughout 2024, including the offseason, Pittsburgh sought receiver help. Things never materialized, but with the Metcalf trade on Sunday, they’ve finally got it.

Nobody knows how long George Pickens will remain in Pittsburgh. With the ink drying on Metcalf’s new contract, Pickens may become expandable in the near future. That said, if both Metcalf and Pickens are on the Steelers this season, they could have just given themselves one of the best, if not the best, receiver tandems in the league.

Things do look much more attractive in Pittsburgh now. Compared to teams like the New York Jets and Giants, and especially the Seahawks, who have now gutted their offense, there’s more talent to work with in Pittsburgh.

Speaking of quarterback, there’s no better time for the Steelers to find one than now. Just ahead of the start of the legal tampering period, Justin Fields is still not a Steeler. Aaron Rodgers is emerging as an option as well. There’s been rumors of Sam Darnold heading to Seattle, but without Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, does that make as much sense for him? Or the Steelers could simply bring back Fields or Wilson as well.

Heading into free agency, most expected the Steelers to bring in a QB, and figure out the roster from there. This bit of front-office proactivity is unexpected. Now, the Steelers’ need for a QB is even higher. Luckily, as Orlovsky points out, they might have just vaulted themselves into being the premier destination among QB-needy teams.