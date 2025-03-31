Omar Khan Says ‘All Options Are On The Table’ Regarding Potential Draft Day Trade

Trading a second-round pick for DK Metcalf certainly feels like a fair deal. The Steelers would rather have Metcalf’s proven talent than try and develop a player with that pick. However, the trade leaves them with a little less draft capital, including only two picks in the first two days. Steelers GM Omar Khan’s already made some big moves this offseason. Speaking at the NFL owners meetings on Monday, Khan didn’t rule out any possibilities when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

GM Omar Khan on maneuvering in the draft: "I think you guys have gotten to know me over the last couple years. I think all options are table, staying put, moving up, moving back. I'm open to anything if it makes sense for us." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 31, 2025

If the Steelers do make a trade, moving back into the second round seems like the most likely scenario, although that will obviously depend on how the draft transpires. There are a couple of positions the Steelers still need to target, especially early in the draft.

Defensive line is a major need, and some even think the Steelers could double dip at the position early. However, with only a first- and third-round pick, if they stand pat, no other position can be addressed until the third day of the draft.

That could be troublesome. The Steelers need to add to their backfield. While there’s no timetable on Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh could feel pressured to take a potential franchise quarterback early in the draft as well. It’s much more difficult to address multiple positions like this without a second-round pick.

However, draft-day trades are a familiar topic for Khan. Pittsburgh traded up from 17th to 14th overall to land OT Broderick Jones back in 2023. Pittsburgh also traded with the Carolina Panthers in the same draft, moving from 80th to 93rd. They used that pick on TE Darnell Washington.

Point being, Khan isn’t afraid of making moves. And he’s already showing aggressiveness this offseason as well. Trading that second-round pick for Metcalf was a bold move, something unlike the Steelers we’ve come to know.

It makes sense that this would be the offseason for some radical decisions. At the end of the day, the Steelers know just as well as we do that something needs to change. The Steelers got their guy in Metcalf. If they eventually land Rodgers, they’ll have filled their need at QB as well. With other positions needing to be addressed come via the draft, don’t be surprised if Omar Khan makes another big move.