North Carolina Wanted To Hire Arthur Smith Instead Of Bill Belichick, Says New Report

Bill Belichick pivoting to college football has been and will continue to be one of the biggest sports stories in 2025. A Hall of Fame NFL coach with a real chance to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record ending up at North Carolina to coach college for the first time is an incredible turn of events. Will he connect with the players? Can he navigate NIL and the transfer portal? Will his attempt at bringing the NFL to Chapel Hill work? However, had the school gotten its first choice, a different NFL coach would’ve made the move to college: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

In an ESPN feature piece written by David Hale, Andrea Adelson, and Chris Low outlining how Belichick ended up in North Carolina, Smith was revealed to be the Tar Heels’ primary target.

“In truth, however, [AD Bubba Cunningham] had his sights set on another former NFL head coach — former UNC player and current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Cunningham first reached out to Smith in early November, simply to gauge his interest in a job that was not yet officially open. No interviews took place, though the two sides kept in touch. Smith was intrigued, and he was seen as a consensus candidate at UNC, with support from Roberts and board members.

“They were all hopeful they could lure Smith back to Chapel Hill, and then whether it was Belichick or anybody else, it would have been a moot point. Smith is who they wanted, one source said.”

The school’s interest in Smith isn’t breaking news. It was reported during the Steelers’ season and addressed head-on by Smith himself, telling reporters he had a conversation with the school but was happy to stay in the NFL and with Pittsburgh.

What’s new is the level of interest North Carolina had in Smith. This wasn’t a courtesy call to an alum, Smith playing offensive line and briefly coaching at UNC. He was their top target to replace college legend Mack Brown.

Arthur Smith turned down the opportunity, citing a desire to be diligent in choosing his next head coach opportunity following an unsuccessful three years with the Atlanta Falcons. Posting back-to-back-to-back 7-10 seasons, the Falcons fired him after 2023. Pittsburgh provided a soft landing as the Steelers’ new offensive coordinator.

With Smith out of the mix, the school set its sights on Belichick. In fact, ESPN’s article notes that Belichick reached out to UNC, first through back channels and then more officially once the school became responsive to the idea. By mid-December, he had been hired.

How successful he’ll be remains to be seen. He could thrive as a football wizard, or he could struggle adjusting to a completely different atmosphere. Heck, how long he even remains in North Carolina is an open question, a low buyout after the 2025 season allowing for a quick jump back to the NFL should opportunity and desire meet. But had it not been for Smith staying put in the NFL, the Tar Heels would have a different head coach. And Pittsburgh would have a different offensive coordinator.