‘Nobody Else Can Save Them But Aaron Rodgers:’ Analyst Says Steelers Wide Receivers Can’t Work With Mason Rudolph

In phrasing that makes Aaron Rodgers sound more Superhero than quarterback, former wide receivers and Rodgers’ teammate James Jones believes George Pickens and DK Metcalf can’t succeed with anybody else throwing them the ball.

“Can you imagine Mason Rudolph out there trying to make DK Metcalf and George Pickens happy with that rock?” Jones said on FS1’s The Facility Wednesday morning. “Could you imagine how frustrated those dudes would be of not getting the football consistently? Could you imagine the chaos that would occur in Pittsburgh? They must get Aaron Rodgers in that building. You just gave DK Metcalf have 130 million. Eventually you are going to have to pay George. George is going to be on your team this year.

“You have to keep these dudes happy. Nobody else can do it. Nobody else can save them but Aaron Rodgers. It’s not a draft pick and it’s not Mason Rudolph. They must get Aaron Rodgers in there to get the best out of these two dudes.”

Jones certainly isn’t being unclear in his commentary. But is he being correct? On more minor points, Metcalf’s full new deal is worth $150 million, not $130 million. And Pittsburgh is unlikely to pay George Pickens on a long-term deal, poised to let him reach free agency after 2025.

There’s no question adding Rodgers would be an upgrade over Rudolph. Even at 41 years old, Rodgers is still capable of making high-level throws and is historically one of the most accurate quarterbacks in NFL history. But to Rudolph’s credit, his strength is throwing vertically and outside the numbers. He showed chemistry with Pickens in 2023. In Rudolph’s first start that season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickens exploded for four catches, 195 yards, and two touchdowns, including an 86-yard score on Rudolph’s first throw of the game.

It remains the last time Pittsburgh found the end zone on an opening drive.

The last time the Steelers had an opening drive TD was against the Bengals last season. Pickens TD from Rudolph. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/DOHNxhCrBK — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 25, 2024

Pickens put on an encore performance the following week, catching seven passes for 131 yards in a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones’ overall point is understandable: add the highest-end quarterback possible to match the receivers’ high-end talent, but Rodgers comes with his own pitfalls. A strong personality meshing with Pickens and Metcalf’s strong personalities is a powder keg waiting to go off at some point during the season. And Pittsburgh will still have to keep Metcalf and Pickens happy in a run-heavy offense under a coordinator who has struggled to consistently get his playmakers the ball.

Jones’ own bias and relationship with Rodgers resulted him in laying these comments on a little thick. But assuming Rodgers signs, the Steelers’ aim will be trusting him to maximize the talent the team has built in its 1A and 1B wideouts.