NFL Competition Committee Proposing Two Rule Changes For 2025 Season

Seemingly every year, the NFL gives itself an update. Last year, one major change we saw resulted in the new dynamic kickoff rule. It had its share of supporters and critics alike. Now, the NFL Competition Committee is proposing two more rule changes. One of those has to do with making the dynamic kickoff a permanent part of the game with some adjustments.

🧵 2/3 — In addition to Dynamic Kickoff changes, the @NFL Competition Committee is proposing expansion of Replay Assist. See all of the 2025 Rules Change Proposals here: https://t.co/LFQl2Md8cS pic.twitter.com/czNCcXm3hl — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 26, 2025

The dynamic kickoff was implemented last year as a way to try to fix the play in general. Over the prior few seasons, it had become something of a routine to simply kick the ball through the back of the end zone for a touchback. The new format certainly took some adjusting to, especially for kickers.

Last year, kicks that ended up going through the end zone for touchbacks resulted in the receiving team getting the ball at its own 30-yard line. One of the changes the competition committee proposes is to move that to the 35-yard line. Presumably, that would give the kicking team extra incentive to keep the ball in play, which would force teams to return more kicks.

One of the biggest wrinkles, and something that received some criticism, was that teams could only attempt an onside kick in the fourth quarter and had to declare their intention to do so. If these changes are approved, teams will still have to announce their onside kick attempts, but they would be able to attempt one at any point in the game.

That’s not the NFL’s only potential rule change, either. The committee also wants to expand replay assist.

Specifically, these changes are meant to be available in instances in which flags can be picked up. The committee references defenseless players, facemasks, horse collars, tripping and roughing-the-kicker penalties. If this change goes through, officials would be able to rescind these penalties via replay assist.

Replay assist is another aspect of the game that’s been confusing in recent years. It’s slowly becoming a bigger part of the game, but this change can be beneficial. There are few things more frustrating than when an official misses an obvious call. Especially when we can all see it on replay. Here, instead of having to let those calls stand, the officials are able to pick the flag up.

All proposals by the competition committee must garner at least 24 of 32 votes from league owners to pass.