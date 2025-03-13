New Steelers CB Brandin Echols Takes Pride In Special Teams Ability: ‘That’s What Got Me Here’

New Pittsburgh Steelers CB Brandin Echols can come in and compete for a starting spot for the Steelers, but he also comes to Pittsburgh with a wealth of special teams experience. Echols has 707 special teams snaps over four years with the New York Jets, including over 200 snaps in both 2022 and 2023 and 185 snaps on special teams last year. Echols said that his special teams ability is something that he really takes pride in, and it’s something he thinks he can bring to Pittsburgh.

“I take pride in special teams, obviously, because that’s what got me here today. I was able with the Jets, I was able to play special teams and make myself available on game day. Just in case any guys got hurt, and if they did, take advantage,” Echols said via the team’s YouTube channel in his introductory press conference.

Brandin Echols served on the kick coverage, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block teams for the Jets last season. With the Steelers potentially losing a key special teamer in Tyler Matakevich and James Pierre still unsigned, the Steelers have made signing players with special teams experience a priority this offseason. In addition to Echols, the Steelers signed Malik Harrison, a core special teamer for the Baltimore Ravens, and while Echols will undoubtedly have a role on defense, his role on special teams could be key for the Steelers.

It’s always good to find players who can make themselves valuable in multiple phases of the game. While Brandin Echols will compete for a starting job, he’ll likely serve as depth on the boundary behind Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay if the Steelers use Slay outside as expected. Echols does have some experience in the slot, but he only played nine slot snaps last season, so it’s a bit of a projection to rely on him to compete for a starting job there. But adding value on special teams is important, especially in Pittsburgh, so even if Echols doesn’t start, he’ll be an important piece for the 2025 Steelers.

For a player like Brandin Echols, who hasn’t been a primary starter for most of his career (he played 38% of the Jets’ defensive snaps last season, although he played 77% as a rookie), making yourself into a core special teamer is a good way to keep a job in the league and make an impact. If Echols can become a solid corner for the Steelers, that’s even better, but he should have a helmet on gameday for his ability to impact the game on defense and special teams.