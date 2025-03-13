New RB Kenneth Gainwell Believes Strong Performance Against Steelers Motivated Pittsburgh To Sign Him

Shutting down Saquon Barkley was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ focal point in their Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Largely, they accomplished that mission, holding him to 65 yards, the second-fewest Barkley recorded during the regular season. What they didn’t expect was the damage backup Kenneth Gainwell would do against them. So much so that when Gainwell became a free agent this week, Pittsburgh pounced and signed him to a one-year deal.

In his introductory press conference, Gainwell said he believes his performance against the Steelers caused him to become one.

“I’m pretty sure it did open their eyes to interest of me,” he said Thursday via the team website. “I went into that game ready to ball out. And I feel like I’m gonna bring that same energy here each and every day. And especially on Sunday, so they gonna get the same energy from me.”

Gainwell’s rushing numbers were meager, seven carries for 20 yards, but he shined as a receiver. He caught three passes for 40 yards, all third-down conversions. He left Steelers defenders grabbing air as he moved the sticks on a day where the Eagles dominated time of possession by nearly double.

Gaining kick-return duties for the first time in 2024, he even ran back his two attempts for 30-plus yards, the latter of which set the Eagles up in good field position at their 35. Pittsburgh’s kick return game ranked last in 2024.

A space player who brings juice to an offense in need of explosiveness, his versatility will serve the Steelers’ offense well. Gainwell can run routes from the backfield or split out, catching over 100 balls in four years with Philadelphia and catching 51 passes during his breakout year at Memphis.

Though more quick than fast, being able to win 1v1 matchups as Gainwell did against Pittsburgh isn’t something the Steelers’ backfield has had in recent memory. They opted to collect bruising runners more likely to go through than around. Gainwell is a different flavor though strength is still an asset. He can out-squat Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.

Gainwell’s ties to the Steelers go deeper than inside the stadium. They trickle to the front office where assistant GM Andy Weidl was an Eagles executive when Gainwell was drafted in 2021.

“That game really, I guess, put their eyes on me even more. But Andy is is a great guy,” Gainwell said. “They got me in [2021]. I’m pretty sure they were just, ‘We wanna keep our eye on Kenny and just if we get an opportunity we can.'”

Pittsburgh isn’t setting and forgetting the room. Bringing in several running backs for pre-draft visits signals a desire to further improve the position. After all, Gainwell is on a cheap one-year deal. But there’s a role for him as a receiver and rotational runner. His performance against Pittsburgh showed exactly how he should be used.