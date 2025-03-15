New Mock Draft Hopes Steelers Aren’t ‘Eager’ To Reach For QB, Address D-Line Instead

In a new mock draft now that most of the free agent dust has settled, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ two biggest needs are obvious: quarterback and defensive line. For Fox Sports’ David Helman, only one should be addressed in the first round of April’s draft. In his latest mock draft, he has the Steelers selecting Michigan DT Kenneth Grant, bolstering the d-line while hoping Pittsburgh doesn’t fall into the same trap as 2022.

“It’s only been two years since the Steelers learned the consequence for reaching on a quarterback. Hopefully, they’re not too eager to try it again. Instead, keep a strength a strength. Unfortunately, Cam Heyward can’t play forever, and Grant would serve as an exciting succession plan.”

The 2025 quarterback class isn’t like the 2024 edition. Last year, a record six quarterbacks went off the board in the top 12 picks. Only two could hear their name on Night One this year, though, to Helman’s point, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart could be tempting if on the board. It wouldn’t be completely analogous to Kenny Pickett, the first quarterback taken in a 2022 class, which was even worse than this year’s. Still, there’s enough similarity of “team without a quarterback reaches for one” that comes with considerable risk.

Instead, Grant would boost an aging and thin defensive line. Larry Ogunjobi was cut (and then signed and suspended), and Pittsburgh has yet to add anyone in free agency, while Isaiahh Loudermilk remains unsigned. A big nose tackle with the athleticism of someone half his size, Grant’s addition could kick out Keeanu Benton to the defensive end in base fronts. That would solve two problems: adding a stouter body in the middle while replacing Ogunjobi’s role.

Our scouting report spoke highly of Grant. Giving him a first-round grade, we concluded:

“This is not your typical nose tackle of yesteryear that can be phased out of games. Grant is a dominant two-down DT with the potential to be a three-down impactful player as a pass rusher. He should test very well athletically in the pre-draft process and has all the hallmark traits you typically see for guys his size. His ability to come in and be a high-end run defender early in his career and an ascending pass rush development should have plenty of NFL teams interested in him. I think that he could play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front, depending on what teams want him to do.”

And offered a comparison to Dontari Poe. Pittsburgh’s done their homework on Grant, holding a formal Combine meeting, and are surely set to attend the Wolverines’ Pro Day later this month. Along with Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, Grant figures to be one of the top two defensive line prospects on the Steelers’ radar.

The last defensive lineman Pittsburgh took in the first round was Cam Heyward in 2011. With two years left in the league, it’s time to do it again.

Highlights in the rest of Helman’s mock include Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders trading up for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, the Denver Broncos trading up for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, and – I hope you’re sitting down for this – the Cleveland Browns trading back up into the first round to select Alabama’s Jalen Milroe at No. 26. Dart doesn’t appear anywhere in the top 32.