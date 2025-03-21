Article

New Contract Details For Steelers WR DK Metcalf Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for former Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at the start of the new league year and then they signed him to a five-year, $150 million contract. The details related to that contract, which was essentially a four-year extension, surfaced on Thursday from Pro Football Talk.

Metcalf’s new contract calls for him to have base salaries from 2025 through 2029 of $5,000,000, $25,000,000, $20,000,000, $23,000,000, and $30,500,000, respectively. He also received a signing bonus of $30 million, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Metcalf’s contract includes roster bonuses in the final three years of the deal. Those are respectively $6,500,000, $5,000,000, and $5,000,000.

Metcalf’s current cap charges from 2025 through 2029 are scheduled to be $11 million $31 million, $32.5 million, $34 million, and $41.5 million. This means his 2025 cap charge has dropped a little more than $7 million as a result of this new deal.

As previously reported, the first two years of Metcalf’s contract are fully guaranteed. Additionally, Metcalf’s 2027 base salary of $20 million is guaranteed for injury only, according to Florio.

As far as cash flow goes, Metcalf will earn $60 million from the Steelers through 2026. The new money cash flow for Metcalf for his entire deal is $131,999,529 as he was scheduled to earn $18,000,471 in 2025 prior to signing his new contract with the Steelers.

Splitting hairs, Metcalf’s new money average is technically $32,999,882, or nearly $33 million.

The trade agreed to the Sunday before free agency, it’s a blockbuster move by Pittsburgh. The Steelers sent the Seahawks 2025 second and seventh-round selections in exchange for Metcalf and a 2025 sixth-rounder. He is expected to be a dynamic piece of the Steelers’ passing game as the team sought to add more playmakers to their offense.

Metcalf will wear No. 4 for Pittsburgh, meaning George Pickens will keep No. 14. It’s rare for the Steelers to offer single-digits to a non-quarterback or specialist but Metcalf is a worthy exception.

Below is a yearly breakdown of the Metcalf contract.

