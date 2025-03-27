New Contract Details For Steelers S Juan Thornhill Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed S Juan Thornhill to a one-year contract several days ago and we now know more of the specifics related to that deal.

According to Over the Cap, Thornhill’s contract totals out to $3 million, including a $1.83 million signing bonus. His base salary for 2025 is $1.17 million, which is the minimum for an NFL player with his credited seasons. The signing bonus is the only fully guaranteed portion of the deal.

Thornhill’s cap charge for 2025 is $3 million and that is the same amount of his cash total, obviously.

Prior to being released by the Cleveland Browns several weeks ago, Thornhill was scheduled to earn $7 million in 2025, the final year of the three-year contract he had originally signed with them.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs before signing with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. That deal was for three years, $21 million.

For his NFL career to date, Thornhill has started 74 regular-season games and has played in 87 total. He has registered 337 total tackles, six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, one sack, eight interceptions, 24 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Thornhill arrives in Pittsburgh as a two-time Super Bowl champion. He has played in 10 playoff games with seven starts. Thornhill is expected to be as backup versatile safety as a member of the Steelers.