New Contract Details For Steelers LB Malik Harrison

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed free agent linebacker Malik Harrison to a two-year, $10 million contract and the details of that deal have now surfaced.

According to Over the Cap, Harrison’s two-year, $10 million contract includes a minimum base salary of $1.17 million in 2025 and $4.75 million base salary in 2026. Additionally, Harrison was given a $4.08 million signing bonus as part of the deal, the only guaranteed money in it.

This is not a bad deal overall for Harrison as he is set to earn $5.25 million in 2025. That is slightly more than half of the $10 million total of the contract.

Harrison’s 2025 salary cap charge will be just $3.21 million. His 2026 salary cap charge will be $6.79 million.

Harrison can play inside and outside linebacker. However, he’s more than likely to be more of an inside linebacker in Pittsburgh. Harrison spent the five previous seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2020. Harrison played collegiately at Ohio State.

Harrison will likely be asked to play a lot on special teams with the Steelers as he did in his last five seasons with the Ravens. Harrison has played over 300 special teams snaps per season since being drafted by the Ravens.

For his NFL career, Harrison has registered 174 total regular-season snaps to go along with one pass defensed, two sacks, and four quarterback hits. He has started 34 games since entering the NFL.

