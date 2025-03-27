New Contract Details For Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed DT Daniel Ekuale to a one-year contract several days ago and we now know more of the specifics related to that deal.

According to Over the Cap, Ekuale’s contract totals out to $2.8 million, including a $1.63 million signing bonus. His base salary for 2025 is $1.17 million, which is the minimum for an NFL player with his credited seasons. The signing bonus is the only fully guaranteed portion of the deal.

Ekuale’s cap charge for 2025 is $2.8 million and that is the same amount of his cash total, obviously.

Ekuale entered the NFL in 2018 with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. After spending his first two NFL seasons with the Browns, Ekuale spent the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but mostly as a member of the team’s practice squad. Ekuale has spent the past four seasons with the New England Patriots.

In total, Ekuale has played in 57 regular-season games with 21 starts. He has registered 91 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, six sacks, one pass defensed, and one forced fumble in 1,643 regular-season snaps played on defense.

The 2024 season was a career one for Ekuale, who started 16 regular-season games on his way to registering 52 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one sack.

Ekuale turned 31 years old in January. He is a versatile defensive lineman and has played up and down the line of scrimmage since entering the NFL. Most of his NFL snaps, however, have come with him being lined up in the B gap.