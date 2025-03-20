New Contract Details For Steelers CB Brandin Echols

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed free agent cornerback Brandin Echols to a two-year contract and the details of that deal have now surfaced.

According to Over the Cap, Echols’ two-year year deal totals out to $6 million. It includes a minimum base salary of $1.17 million in 2025 and a $3 million base salary in 2026. Additionally, Echols was given a $1.83 million signing bonus, the only guaranteed money in the deal.

Overall, Echols will receive $3 million in cash in 2025 and another $3 million in 2026, assuming he remains on the roster. His cap salary cap charge for the 2025 season is just $2.085 million and it will increase to just $3.915 million in 2026.

Echols can play inside and outside cornerback. However, he’s likely to be more of an inside cornerback in Pittsburgh. Echols spent the four previous seasons with the New York Jets, the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2021. Echols played collegiately at Kentucky.

Echols will likely be asked to play a lot on special teams with the Steelers as he did in his four seasons with the Jets. Echols has played just over 700 special teams snaps since being drafted by the Jets. That’s an average of 175 per season.

For his NFL career, Echols has registered 122 regular-season tackles to go along with 16 passes defensed, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery. He has started 19 games since entering the NFL and has played in 57 contests in total.

