Najee Harris Among Two Former Steelers Listed As Free Agents Likely To Outperform Contracts

Among the most prominent Steelers who parted from the team this offseason is RB Najee Harris. Their first-round pick in 2021, he played out his rookie contract without the fifth-year option and signed elsewhere this month. Despite a modestly successful career here, many believe he has found a better fit in his new home, however.

Harris left the Steelers for the Los Angeles Chargers, signing just a one-year deal with a $5.25 million base value. While he can earn up to $4 million more via incentives, it’s a relative bargain for a starting running back.

To put the base value of Harris’ contract into perspective, the Steelers will be paying Jaylen Warren more in 2025. A former undrafted free agent, he earned a second-round restricted tender from the team that pays him slightly more. Granted, that tender isn’t guaranteed until the start of the season, and Harris can increase his earnings.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, though, considers Najee Harris, one of two Steelers on his list, among the free agents most likely to outperform their contract. It’s worth noting that he considers only the base value and makes no mention of the incentives, though.

In addition to Harris, he included former Steelers WR Van Jefferson on the list. Jefferson signed just a one-year deal worth under $1.7 million, though his deal also includes up to $1 million in incentives. As it stands, Jefferson is positioned as the Titans’ No. 2 WR behind Calvin Ridley.

As for Najee Harris, he should have a role similar to that he had with the Steelers. He should be the Chargers’ lead back, and may take on a more complete role more akin to his rookie season. Back then, he showed a knack for catching the ball. The Steelers since transferred most passing-game responsibilities to Jaylen Warren.

“If Harris can rediscover some of his rookie-year form, particularly as a pass catcher, this could become a more significant return on investment”, Popper wrote of the former Steelers running back. On the whole, he seemed to make his judgements based on Approximate Value per million dollars, for whatever that’s worth.

So how about the reverse? The Steelers lost some key players in free agency like Najee Harris, but they added some as well. Who is their free-agent signing most likely to outperform their contract? If QB Mason Rudolph has to start, one would hope it would be him. Arguably the only one that merits serious consideration is RB Kenneth Gainwell. Given Harris’ departure, he could have a pretty big role out of the Steelers’ backfield.